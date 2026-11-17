What does James Bond look like? We know he’s supposed to be handsome, but beyond that, what did readers picture before Sean Connery took on the role in 1962’s Dr. No? Other than Patrick Gibson’s recent younger Bond in the video game 007 First Light, none of the cinematic Bonds have incorporated Bond’s infamous facial scar from the original novels, and one could argue that other than Roger Moore, none of the cinematic Bonds look quite like Fleming’s prose descriptions or his actual hand-drawn sketch of the character.

But with the casting of Robert Pattinson, the James Bond films seem to be going back to the source. Not only is Pattinson properly handsome, but he’s also, in a certain light, very, very close to the way book Bond was described.

In the book version of Casino Royale, Vesper describes Bond like this: “Bond reminds me rather of Hoagy Carmichael, but there is something cold and ruthless."

Hoagy Carmichael was an American actor and musician who had his heyday with films in the 1930s, ‘40s, and ‘50s. And if you look at some photos of Pattinson today and Carmichael back in the day, there’s certainly an interesting resemblance.

Carmichael in the early 1930s and Pattinson today. Getty/Amazon MGM

On both men, the chins are similar, as are the longer faces. And, you could say, that Pattinson brings the edge to the face of Bond, which can read as cold and ruthless if he wants it to. This sort of badass stare is what made Pattinson a great Batman.

In addition to the interesting Hoagy Carmichael comparison, Pattinson also feels close to a hand-drawn sketch that Ian Fleming crafted to give comic strip writers at The Daily Express a good idea of what Bond should look like.

Ian Fleming's sketch of James Bond and Robert Pattinson in 2026. Ian Fleming/Wikipedia/Daily Express/Getty

To put it a bit more bluntly, Pattinson has the look of a cold-blooded, cruel Englishman who can murder people without blinking an eye. Again, this is why he made a convincing Bruce Wayne/Batman, and also why his first breakout role was that of sexy vampire Edward Cullen.

While Sean Connery created the definitive cinematic James Bond, his more working-class vibe wasn’t exactly what Fleming wanted, at first. Visually, this is probably why Roger Moore was also an early choice for Bond, since his character, Simon Templar, in The Saint, scanned as a more aristocratic character, with an edge.

Pattinson combines all of these contrasting Bond vibes into one man. Ten years ago, Pattinson wouldn’t have been right for Bond because he would have looked too young. But now, he’s got the right look to be a dangerous and cold spy straight from the pages of Ian Fleming. Pattinson doesn’t need to replicate anything Connery or Craig did. He’s actually already perfect for the role.

The 26th James Bond movie will likely be released in theaters in 2028.