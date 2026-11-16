It’s been five long years since Daniel Craig last played James Bond in 2021, but even longer than that, the spy has been around. The many-faced spy has been played by six men across his many film adventures, from Sean Connery back in the 1960s to Daniel Craig just a few years ago. And that’s just counting the “official” EON films. If you count the 1967 spoof film Casino Royale, and various voice actors, there are a ton of men who have played Bond.

But the actor who plays Bond on the big screen is what counts, and, after months of hemming and hawing over contestants like Jack Lowden and Callum Turner, a dark horse emerged, or rather, a dark knight: Robert Pattinson, who has been busy lately starring in Primetime and the upcoming Dune Part Three. Just this morning, it was made official: Robert Pattinson will be the new 007. This is a history-making moment for many reasons. But perhaps the most interesting one is that Pattinson is the first actor who has played Batman on screen to now play Bond. But back in 1970, Adam West was offered the role of 007, which he turned down.

So, what does this mean for the future of James Bond, and perhaps just as importantly, what does it mean for The Batman Part II?

Check out the official announcement below:

Pattinson only emerged as a possibility for the role in late October, when we learned he had participated in secret screen tests along with other actors, including Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Nicholas Hoult, and Josh O’Connor. However, he’s expressed a wish to play the role for over a decade: in 2012, he told Shortlist that he’d want to play the spy “in 20 years.” “I think there’d be nothing worse than, like, ‘Let’s get a fresh-faced Bond!’" he said at the time. "That would be the worst idea in the world. After Daniel Craig, you have to have some baggage.” At 40 now, hopefully he has the lived experience he deems worthy.

Pattinson is an unusual choice because he is so established as an actor. Even before his name was in conversation for the role, he was already starting Oscar buzz with his star turn as Chris Hansen in Lance Oppenheim’s Primetime. But it won’t be the first time an A-lister has been cast as Bond. While other actors like Sean Connery and George Lazenby were relatively unknown,

Pierce Brosnan was already a household name when he was cast thanks to his role in Remington Steele. Robert Pattinson may not be unknown, but he does have an established fanbase that will help the franchise’s new era.

It’s been over five years since the last James Bond movie, so it’s about time we got another. Nicola Dove/MGM/THA/Shutterstock

The second question surrounding this casting is what it means for Robert Pattinson’s rapidly filling dance card. He’s currently slated to star in The Batman Part II, a sequel to the 2021 movie The Batman. Production has been bogged down by a number of issues, including multiple delays due to the script not being done, director Matt Reeves having to step away and appointing Steven Soderbergh to oversee production, and the change in leadership at DC Studios.

Will this new gig provide yet another hurdle for The Batman Part II? We’ll have to see. One thing is clear, though: while we may have a new Bond, this is only the start of the casting frenzy. Who will he face up against? Who will be his Bond girl? Kristen Stewart, you have the opportunity to do the funniest thing.

Bond 26 is expected to hit theaters in 2028.