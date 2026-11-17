Things are looking very bleak for DC Studios at the moment, but Constantine director Francis Lawrence is more hopeful than ever about Constantine 2. Following Skydance’s acquisition of Warner Bros., James Gunn and Peter Safran are out as creative co-chairs, throwing every DC film and show on their slate into jeopardy. There’s no telling what will come of the new Superman or any of the heroes in his orbit — but the chances of seeing Keanu Reeves reprise his role as DC’s occult detective John Constantine are higher than they’ve been in decades.

“There’s an idea, there’s a script, we all want to do it,” Lawrence tells Inverse while promoting his latest film, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The director — alongside Reeves and producers Akiva Goldsman and J.J. Abrams — actually got DC’s blessing to develop a story in 2025, but they’ve been in a holding pattern ever since. One would think that Gunn and Safran’s departure would only sour the sequel’s chances further, but Lawrence says “it actually could help in the end.”

“It’s making us wait for sure,” Lawrence adds, “but it actually could help us weirdly get this through.”

“We are trying,” Francis Lawrence says of Constantine 2 — and those efforts might finally pay off. Moviestore/Shutterstock

“This is something we’ve been trying to do for over 20 years,” continues Lawrence. “And I’m telling you, it’s hurdle after hurdle after hurdle, and it’s because of regimes and who has control over DC characters and all this kind of stuff, and we are trying.”

In an eye-opening interview with Collider, Lawrence revealed that the most recent regime was actually “an impediment” to getting Constantine 2 made. There’s some real truth to that: after all, DC Studios was reportedly developing what could have been a more comic-faithful Constantine reboot, with Evil Dead Wrath screenwriter Francis Galluppi on board to pen the story. It seems like Gunn and Safran’s plans didn’t necessarily gel with the old Constantine team’s wishes, even if the duo did give Lawrence the green light to write the long-gestating sequel.

Would DC have released two Constantine films if it’d come down to it, or would Constantine 2 have inevitably been shelved? Judging from Lawrence’s comments, our bet is on the latter — but with DC potentially throwing out Gunn and Safran’s playbook, there might be room for a legacy sequel like Constantine 2 to sneak onto the slate. “We’re all in,” the director says. Perhaps it’s just a matter of time.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping opens in theaters on November 20.