Will the DCU Have Two Competing Constantine Movies?

Usually, when a franchise reboots, the question of what is canon and what isn’t is pretty cut and dry. But with James Gunn’s take on the DC Universe, things are a bit more complicated. Some things from the DCU’s previous iteration are canon, some things aren’t, and occasionally only certain parts of those projects aren’t. It’s so complicated that Gunn has launched an entire podcast to set the matter straight.

But this messiness has an upside: multiple universes can exist at once. As far as we know, Superman and Supergirl are set in a completely different world than The Batman and The Penguin, which makes room for multiple versions of the same hero to co-exist in the franchise. Could our first example of this actually come from an underrated comic book hero?

A sequel to 2005’s Constantine is now the first of two different takes on the character in development at DC Studios. David James/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

According to Deadline, a John Constantine movie is in development at DC Studios, written by Francis Galluppi, the writer of the upcoming Evil Dead movie Evil Dead Wrath. It’s very early in the process; we don’t have any other names, but it is interesting that DC is going back to this well.

Constantine has been previously adapted in a number of different forms, including in 2005’s Constantine, where he was played by Keanu Reeves, and the 2014 one-season-wonder TV series. But his comic persona is much different than what we saw on the silver screen. He’s originally supposed to be a working-class British man, not a supernatural fixer who looks like a young John Wick.

Evil Dead Wrath writer Francis Galluppi is developing the script for a John Constantine movie. Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Normally, a new adaptation would be celebrated as a way to finally get a faithful adaptation, but there’s a wrinkle in this story. For more than 20 years now, fans have anticipated a sequel to Constantine, and that wait paid off (somewhat) in 2022 when Warner Bros. announced a sequel was officially in the works. It’s apparently still happening, with Reeves telling Inverse in 2025 that “We just recently put a story together and pitched it to DC Studios and they said, ‘Okay,’ so, we're going to try and write a script.”

But what does this new movie mean for this one? Will we see two different takes on John Constantine where he’s from two different sides of the pond? Is this new movie silently replacing this legacyquel? There’s no way to tell, but if there’s one thing that can be gleaned from this announcement, it’s that James Gunn wants to adapt John Constantine, either as a sequel or a remake.

Constantine (2005) is now streaming on HBO Max.