Did Lanterns Just Introduce The Birthplace Of The Yellow Ring?

One of the most crucial elements for a superhero’s long-term success is how effective their villains are. Batman has The Joker, the X-Men have Magneto, Superman has Lex Luthor... how our heroes handle the adversity they face says just as much about them as their costume or origin story.

The Green Lantern Corps has faced countless enemies in the 60 years since Hal Jordan made his debut, from the rogue cyborg peacekeepers known as the Manhunters to the villainous criminal William Hand, but none of them hold a candle to Sinestro. Introduced in the pages of Green Lantern vol. 2 #7, he was initially just a former Green Lantern turned rogue until later writers fleshed out his backstory and established him as Hal Jordan’s one-time mentor, a retcon that adds a fascinating degree of complication to their already decades-long rivalry. Lanterns already introduced Ulrich Thomsen’s portrayal of Sinestro at the end of Episode 2, but Episode 7 might have just introduced a location central to his development as a larger villain.

Sinestro has been pulling the strings for most of the season, and now he’s on the loose. HBO Max

Qward, Explained

In Green Lantern canon, as well as the larger canon of the DC Universe, Qward is an incredibly important location. It was created as an unintended byproduct of a Maltusian (an alien race that splintered, with some becoming the Guardians of the Universe) named Krona using a device designed to uncover the secrets of the universe’s creation. This backfired and resulted in the birth of an antimatter universe, a near-perfect inverse of our own, governed by chaotic metaphysical laws that directly oppose ours.

While Qward is crucial to Sinestro’s journey, it’s also the home of one of DC’s most terrifying foes: the Anti-Monitor, the central villain of the revolutionary 1985-1986 comic book crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths. Along with the Anti-Monitor came a race of warlike beings known as the Thunderers, who served as the Anti-Monitor’s elite fighting force against his positive universe counterpart, the Monitor. However, when the Anti-Monitor was initially defeated (long before the events of COIE), the Thunderer ranks fractured, and a small sect became the Weaponers of Qward, legendary armsmiths whose existence is kept secret from the rest of the positive world.

Qward was the birthplace of two of the greatest recurring threats to the entire DC Universe. DC Comics

How Does Qward Fit Into Lanterns?

While Lanterns implies that Sinestro was imprisoned for inspiring an uprising against the Guardians, the source material tells us he was imprisoned on Qward for a slow descent into dictatorial cruelty against the people of his birth planet, Korugar. While there, Sinestro made a pact with the Weaponers of Qward, who forged Sinestro the first yellow power ring. Although later writers introduced an entire Sinestro Corps and the concept of Parallax (a yellow fear entity that powers the Sinestro Corps and once turned Hal Jordan into a psychopathic murderer), Sinestro’s original lantern ring was just a mirror of Hal’s, only powered by fear instead of willpower.

Episode 7 of Lanterns takes us to the home of the (now deceased) aliens who were hunting down the Manhunters, and it's a barren waste that was once the site of a massacre involving a chemical compound that induced pandemonium and fear in the populace. As John tells us after his own miniature panic attack, that compound is still in the air, and it can’t be a coincidence that Sinestro just happens to be present at the same time the planet is being investigated for its potential connections to Hal Jordan’s murder.

The discovery of a portal to another planet in Hal’s storage locker significantly expands the scope of the murder mystery. HBO Max

It could be that Lanterns is rewriting DC canon yet again, reimagining Qward not as an antimatter prison but the site of a horrific conflict, and the lingering fear and trauma baked into the clouds and water might end up being the mechanism by which Sinestro creates a ring powered by fear. It’s perfectly fitting for a depiction of a character who’s been treated like Hannibal Lecter: an insidious master manipulator, capable of playing the long game while working on a weapon that can rival the ones that put him away.

New episodes of Lanterns premiere Sunday on HBO Max.