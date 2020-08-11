Here's exactly when you can start watching The Legend of Korra on Netflix

It's the summer of Avatar. The Last Airbender broke Netflix records when it debuted on the streaming service in May, and this week, the sequel series The Legend of Korra will get its chance to shine. But what time exactly is Avatar: The Legend of Korra releasing on Netflix? Here's what you need to know to start watching it as quickly as possible.

The Legend of Korra is scheduled to hit Netflix on Friday, August 14. More specifically, you can expect it to start streaming at 3 a.m. Eastern time that day (that's midnight if you're on the West coast). This isn't exactly convenient, but it makes sense since Netflix is based in California. It likely also reduces the risk of crashing the service by pushing major updates late at night when fewer people are logged on.

So unless you feel like staying up late, you'll probably just want to start watching at some point on Friday and spend your weekend binging Korra. (At least, that's my plan.)

If you somehow still haven't watched The Last Airbender on Netflix, that means you have just a few days left to do it so you're totally caught up. According to BingeClock, it would take over a full day to stream the entire thing (1 day, 6 hours, and 30 minutes to be precise). So it's doable, but not ideal.

Of course, if you're reading this you've probably already watched The Last Airbender. It's likely you've already seen Legend of Korra too, and you're just looking forward to a long-overdue rewatch. The two-part finale aired in December 2014. For anyone who watched it live on Nickelodeon's website and hasn't returned to the show since then, it's been a very long time.

Korra meets Aang Nickelodeon

If you're unfamiliar with Legend of Korra, the premise is that it takes place 70 years after the events of The Last Airbender. Once Aang defeats the Fire Lord he works with his friends and allies to create a new United Republic with its capital of Republic City. The show picks up after Aang dies, the Avatar is reborn in Korra and the cycle begins again. At the same time, new enemies rise up to challenge the uneasy peace and arguably unjust society that Aang left behind.

The Legend of Korra introduces new characters and fictional animals, while also bringing back older versions of fan-favorites like Zuko, Katara, and Toph. Unlike the fearsome but one-dimensional Fire Lord from Last Airbender, this series features a variety of complex villains, from the anti-bending cult leader Amon to the violently nationalistic metalbender Kuvira.

Saying anything more than that would ruin one of the best shows of the last decade (animated or otherwise). Luckily, you've only got a few days left before the wait is finally over.