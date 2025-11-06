KPop Demon Hunters was the biggest surprise of 2025. The musical fantasy film quietly dropped on Netflix but soon amassed a cult following, resulting in a Billboard Hot 100 hit song, talk show appearances by the musicians involved, and two theatrical release windows. Discussions soon began about how Netflix could cash in on the franchise, with the biggest question being when we would see a sequel.

We now have an answer. According to Variety, Netflix and Sony have finalized a deal for a KPop Demon Hunters sequel, although there’s a catch that might dampen your enthusiasm.

KPop Demon Hunters 2 is aiming for a 2029 release, meaning there will be a four-year gap between installments. Animated movies simply take a long time — just look at the long wait for Sony’s other big animated sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, or the fact that the sequel to Disney’s 2016 film Zootopia is only premiering later this month.

Huntr/x will return... in four years. Netflix

Such a lengthy wait could dampen fan enthusiasm, although an earlier report claimed that speedier additions to the franchise were also being considered, like a TV series or a stage musical. There were even rumors of a live-action remake, although those were quickly debunked.

The wait may seem daunting, but Netflix has a reputation for slow release schedules, and even before the streaming era, it wasn’t rare for three or four years to pass between animated movies. The first four Shrek movies were all at least three years apart, and more than five years passed between the three Cars movies. KPop Demon Hunters is eyeing a similar timeline, with Netflix reportedly planning a trilogy.

KPop Demon Hunters being a surprise hit may have forced Netflix to rush merchandise to production, but a sequel is the one thing that shouldn’t be hurried. If it takes until 2029 to release a new movie, then so be it — it’ll probably take that long to get “Soda Pop” out of our heads, anyway.

KPop Demon Hunters is streaming on Netflix.