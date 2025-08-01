In the world of streaming, hits can come from nowhere. Millions of dollars can be poured into flashy, high-profile projects like The Electric State, but that’s not enough to guarantee it will make a mark. Meanwhile, an international series can rocket its way to the top of the charts purely through word of mouth. In a way, it’s created an equal — or, at least, a little more equal — playing field where projects can find success on their own merits.

Now, the latest breakout sensation is causing a stir at Netflix, and plans are being made to spin it into an entire franchise across multiple platforms, from screen to stage.

KPop Demon Hunters’ unique aesthetic made it a big hit with viewers. Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters charmed audiences with its imaginative story and stylized animation, quickly becoming the most-watched animated movie on Netflix. Meanwhile, the K-Pop soundtrack has already become the highest-charting soundtrack of 2025. But while fans are jamming to Huntr/x, Netflix execs are planning for the future. According to an expansive report by The Wrap, the streamer is planning a full-court press to turn this movie from a surprise hit to a franchise that could rival Frozen, Disney’s billion-dollar story that inspired a sequel, multiple Disney+ spinoffs, an ice skating live show, a Broadway musical, and a filmed version of the musical.

First, Netflix is reportedly planning two sequels to the movie, turning it into a trilogy, with the possibility of a TV series spinoff in the future. This seems like the most obvious choice, as the Buffy-esque conceit for the movie has the momentum for more installments and possibly even a demon-of-the-week show. Much more baffling, however, is the claim that a live-action remake could be in the works. It’s true that Netflix has found success with live-action remakes in the recent past, but KPop Demon Hunters specifically has a larger-than-life aesthetic that is difficult to imagine in live-action.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is innovating new ways of creating special effects on stage, something that a KPop Demon Hunters musical could take advantage of. Netflix

The loftiest plan for the movie is a stage adaptation — there are plans to turn the story into a full-fledged Broadway musical. It would be the first time a Netflix project would be turned into a stage musical, but there is some precedent: the Stranger Things prequel stage play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, won a number of Tony Awards, while KPOP, a K-Pop focused musical, had a short run on Broadway in 2022. Perhaps by combining these two elements, Netflix can turn its animated movie into a theatrical institution.

No matter how many of these plans come to fruition, one thing is for sure: we’re going to be seeing a lot more of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey in the future. If this is Netflix’s attempt to replicate Frozen, there’s no way they’ll let it go.

KPop Demon Hunters is now streaming on Netflix.