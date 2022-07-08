Hey Duffer Bros.! Here’s 4 free pitches for the Stranger Things stage play

The Stranger Things universe is getting bigger, crossing not only dimensions but mediums. According to a recent announcement in Variety, the Duffer Brothers are developing both a spinoff series and a stage play “set within the world and mythology” of Stranger Things.

What does a Stranger Things play look like? No additional details were provided, so here are just a few ideas inspired by classic works of theatre. You’re welcome, Duffers.

4. A Chekhov Take

Is the world of Stranger Things ready for Russian realism? Netflix

Stranger Things has poked at the tenuous Cold War relations of the 1980s, but we’ve only seen the American perspective. What if the play approached the Russian side of things in the style of the master of Russian theater, Anton Chekhov?

Unlike the Netflix series’ non-stop action, Chekhov’s style is more conversation-based, which is more suited to the stage format that the play will be dealing with, where special effects won’t be as easy to pull off.

3. Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play

Neil Patel’s eerie set design for Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play. Walter McBride/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If unimpressive practical effects are an asset to a play’s charm, not a liability, an approach similar to Anne Washburn’s Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play would be perfect. This dystopian play follows the world after an apocalypse, where traveling acting troupes put on staged versions of episodes of The Simpsons.

Since this upcoming play is set in the same “mythology” of Stranger Things, maybe it will be set in the far-off future, recounting the efforts of the Hawkins gang as mythological heroes.

2. The Prison Play

Prison plays a huge role in Stranger Things Season 4. Could it be the setting of the play? Netflix

One of the constraints of a play is a restricted setting. Whereas Stranger Things 4 took place across continents, it’s harder to convincingly shift between far-flung locales on a stage. While a high-profile play will probably push the envelope of stagecraft, a single setting would make it a bit easier, like the prison Hopper found himself locked in.

Considering the recent trend in plays exploring incarceration and the justice system, it would be timely and easy to produce, while still expanding on part of the Stranger Things world we didn’t see enough of.

1. Cursed Child

Harry Potter made the jump from fantasy to stage play. Maybe Stranger Things can do the same. DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty Images

When it comes to franchises making big stage adaptations, there’s one huge precedent: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the massively successful theatrical sequel to the Harry Potter series. Not only does it carry on the spirit of the original story, it incorporates some truly impressive sets and special effects that Stranger Things could build upon.

With the vague explanation of “in the world of mythology” of Stranger Things, it could be any of these possibilities. All we ask for at Inverse are modest royalties.