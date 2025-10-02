The Biggest Animated Film Of 2025 Is Coming To Fortnite

KPop Demon Hunters is probably the year’s biggest surprise in animation. The Sony Pictures Imageworks film about a Korean Pop Band that moonlights as a team of supernatural exterminators has become a phenomenon with kids and adults alike, thanks to its charismatic lead trio and soundtrack full of bangers.

Now, in typical pop culture fashion, Huntr/x are bringing their ass-kicking skills to the equally colorful world of Fortnite. And they’re bringing a handful of accessories and a returning game type with them.

Starting today, players can drop in as Rumi, Mira, or Zoey after purchasing them individually or as a bundle in the Fortnite shop. The band’s iconic dance moves, outfits, and accessories are also included in the bundle as emotes. The month-long crossover will feature limited-time quests from Huntr/x, and opportunities to earn Rumi’s Sword or Mira’s X-tra Spicy Ramyeon in Battle Royale and Blitz modes.

The most compelling addition will be the return of Horde Rush mode. Rebranded “Demon Rush,” complete with the faceless demons from the film, this mode pits players against endless waves of enemies. This version of the popular mode lets players unlock perks inspired by the band’s abilities between each phase. The mode will be live until November 2.

For the Fortnite creators out there, this event adds film-inspired assets, gameplay items, demon enemies, and Huntr/x NPCs to include in their custom game types. Epic Games is also waiving the wait time to publish these game types, meaning creators can get their games in front of players faster than ever.

A crossover with KPop Demon Hunters seemed inevitable, even before voice actress Rei Ami teased it on TikTok earlier this week. Unreal Engine 5, the technology that powers games like Fortnite and the recent Metal Gear Solid 3 remaster, was used as a tool to lay out the film’s complex fight choreography and cinematography during production. Unreal Engine has become a Hollywood go-to for big productions, thanks to its ability to render complex assets easily. Shows like The Mandalorian have used it to render final FX shots that appear in episodes.

Creators can use assets from the K-Pop Demon Hunters film to create their own levels. Epic Games

It’s been an interesting summer for Fortnite crossovers. Last week, Daft Punk reunited for an entire interactive experience based on the duo’s music. One Battle After Another, a lock-in for one of the best films, has an entire custom experience based on scenes from the movie. And right now, Power Rangers is a central part of the game’s most popular modes. There’s something for everyone in what’s probably the biggest game in the world right now.

Fortnite is available on all platforms.