KPop Demon Hunters is the kind of runaway hit that anyone would be silly not to build a franchise out of, and Netflix seem to be making all the right moves on the path to posterity. The animated film has been borderline inescapable since premiering on the streamer in June, and that momentum could very well turn KPop Demon Hunters into a phenomenon on par with the best of Disney and DreamWorks.

According to The Wrap, Netflix is already making moves to churn out two sequels, with spinoffs — even a stageplay — also in the works. All that sounds pretty promising for fans of the film, but The Wrap’s report raised a few eyebrows by claiming that a live-action remake of KPop Demon Hunters was also on the table. To say nothing of the reputation those reboots have incurred, it feels entirely too soon to start thinking about a remake of a film that just came out a few months ago.

Fortunately, Netflix seems to agree with that fact, at least for the time being. While The Wrap’s initial report claimed that a live-action remake was currently part of tentative plans, Netflix itself pushed back against that idea. “Netflix said that currently a live-action remake is not in discussion,” The Wrap revealed.

Other publications like Cartoon Brew have also cast doubt on that early report. Insiders close to KPop Demon Hunters confirmed that there are no plans — and no current discussions — for a live-action version of the film. Those plans may change down the line, but for now, the world of KPop Demon Hunters is wisely staying where it belongs.

KPop Demon Hunters feels inextricable from the world of animation: it makes perfect use of the medium to create larger-than-life visual gags and stunning fantastical elements. The film’s demons could be recreated competently enough in real life, but the same can’t be said for eyes that turn into ears of corn, and later popcorn, at the sight of a hot guy. The franchise deserves the freedom to explore and expand without the idea of a remake looming on the horizon; hopefully, Netflix never forgets what makes this potential franchise so special.

