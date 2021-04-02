There’s a new superhero on the block, and the “twist” is all anyone can talk about. On Amazon Prime Video, the animated superhero series Invincible has started strong with a wild ending in its first episode, and the momentum has reignited interest in Robert Kirkman’s nearly 20-year-old original comic book.

With so much buzz surrounding Invincible, you might be wondering about the show’s future. Here’s everything we know so far about Invincible Season 2. Bookmark this page and come back often, as we’ll update this article when more information is made available.

Is Invincible renewed for Season 2?

Invincible is not yet renewed for Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video. Mind you, this doesn’t mean it’s not happening. It might! And it probably will! It’s just that nothing has been announced as of this moment.

When is the release date of Invincible Season 2?

There is currently no release date set for Season 2 of Invincible. The show’s first season is still streaming over a staggered release on Amazon Prime Video. While premature season renewals have happened for other shows before, Amazon is probably waiting to see how Invincible performs on the platform before granting it a season renewal.

Invincible Season 1 has just begun streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Season 2 has yet to be announced. Amazon Prime Video

Who will star in Invincible Season 2?

It is still too early to know who of the Season 1 cast will return in Season 2. Safe bets are Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons as Mark Grayson/Invincible and Omni-Man, respectively, as they are the principal stars of what could be a long-running series. There may also be new characters voiced by new actors to the series. But nothing on that front is publicly known.

At this point it is unknown which of Invincible’s stars will return for Season 2. Amazon Prime Video

What has Robert Kirkman said about Season 2?

Comic book creator and executive producer Robert Kirkman, whose Invincible comics ran for over 140 issues under Image Comics, spoke with Inverse in a roundtable interview his thoughts on a sprawling Invincible franchise with multiple TV seasons. Comparing it to The Walking Dead, Kirkman said, “I don’t think in that sense.”

He added:

“I think Walking Dead was only meant to be a fun exploration of what you can do in the zombie genre if you spent a little bit more time with the characters, and explored things in a little bit more of a realistic and long-term kind of way. We didn’t set out to do something that became the big event that it became. If we had, we’d have failed. So similarly with Invincible, we’re really just trying to take this well-worn genre everyone’s fallen in love with and put a fresh coat of paint on it, and do a little something different.”

Kirkman added that if Invincible “becomes some monumental thing like Walking Dead, you’ll never see me again.” (Imagine the royalty checks.)

“It would be really nice, but that’s not the goal,” Kirkman said. “We’re just trying to tell a fun story and entertain ourselves, and connect with an audience. Hopefully we do. We’ll see how it goes.”