Invincible release date, trailer, cast, and plot for Amazon's superhero cartoon

Look, up in the sky! It's not Superman. Amazon, the retail giant behind a number of superhero shows including The Tick and The Boys, is getting into the superhero business (again) with Invincible, a new animated series from the creator of The Walking Dead, Robert Kirkman.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series, from the latest casting to release dates and how to read the comics now. Check back often as we'll update the page with more details, including cast announcements, plot details, trailers, and more.

When is the release date for Invincible on Amazon?

The release date for Invincible is scheduled for 2021. There is no specific date on the 2021 calendar just yet, though Amazon is sure to announce it sometime over the next few months.

What is the plot and story of Invincible?

In Invincible, based on the Image Comics series, an ordinary 17-year-old named Mark — whose father is the alien superhero Omni-Man — awakens to superpowers of his own and must learn to uphold his father’s legacy.

Invincible is an original superhero saga from Robert Kirkman (creator of The Walking Dead) and illustrators Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley.

Omni-Man was Earth’s greatest protector, a visitor from an alien race called the Viltrumites. But one day at his after-school gig, Omni-Man's son Mark awakens to superpowers of his own, including super strength, speed, flight, quick healing, and some invulnerability. The series ran for more than a decade, beginning in 2003 until 2018 for 144 issues.

'Invincible' is a superhero series from the creator of 'The Walking Dead' coming soon to Prime Video. Amazon

How did Amazon get involved with Invincible?

After several years in development as a live-action film by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Amazon scooped up the property to become an animated serial in the summer of 2018.

Image imprint Skybound will produce the series, with showrunners Kirkman, Simon Racioppa, and executive producers David Alpert and Catherine Winder. Brothers Justin and Chris Copeland (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man) are on board as episode directors.

Where is the trailer for Invincible?

On October 8, to mark the first day of the (virtual) 2020 New York Comic Con, Amazon released the trailer of Invincible. You can watch it in the embed below.

Who is in the cast of Invincible?

In late January 2019, Deadline reported the full cast of Invincible, though only the series’ main two characters have confirmed voice actors. The Walking Dead and Voltron Legendary Defender alum Steven Yuen will star in Invincible as Mark, while Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons will voice Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man.

Deadline also confirmed other actors, including Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen (previously a producer on the movie), Gillian Jacobs, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walter Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, Chris Diamantopoulos, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, and Max Burkholder.

Cover of 'Invincible' Vol. 1. Image Comics

Where can I read Invincible?

At 144 issues long, you could try to pick up each individual back issue at your local comic book shop or at your neighborhood comic conventions. (And it’s always a good thing to support local businesses.) However, for an easier read, several collected editions exist both in print and online.

With each varying in size and number of issues, you can pick whichever one is right for you.