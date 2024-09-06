Physical media has become increasingly important in the streaming age. Shows like Westworld and Willow have been yanked off streaming services without a moment’s notice, but the tangibility of a DVD or Blu-Ray can’t be revoked. One of Netflix’s first big horror movies is the perfect example, as the cult classic suddenly became lost media for the most banal reasons.

But not only is the forgotten film now available again, it’s also getting a new 4K restoration that includes a new cut that will completely change how you view it.

Horror auteur Mike Flanagan has quite the Netflix portfolio, even though he’s working with Amazon now. He oversaw The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club, and The Fall of the House of Usher, but before all of those, he directed Hush, a home invasion movie starring and co-written by his wife and frequent collaborator, Kate Siegel.

Hush delivered a classic home invasion horror story with a twist. Netflix

The premise of the movie was simple: a deaf writer is hunted in her home by a masked murderer. Flanagan’s unique vision and the story’s intimate scale gave the movie a loyal following, but in 2023, it was pulled from Netflix after the license expired, leaving it impossible to stream, rent, or buy on any platform.

Hush became available for digital purchase again on August 27th, and Shout! Factory recently announced that a full 4K physical release will be available starting November 26th. The four-disc Collector’s Edition will contain the original movie in both Blu-Ray and 4K, as well as an exclusive black and white “Shush Cut” containing a new audio mix that removes nearly all the score, leaving just the environmental noise.

The collector’s edition of Hush contains four discs full of alternate cuts and bonus features. Shout! Factory

Along with the new version, there are also cast interviews, commentaries for both the original and Shush Cut, and even a picture-in-picture video commentary for the original cut. So while Hush’s brief disappearance may have been devastating to some fans, it’s just a harsh reminder that nothing in this world is permanent... except for the sweet, sweet satisfaction of owning physical media. Hush can now be yours for good, and with plenty of bonus features to sweeten the deal.

Hush is available for pre-order from Shout! Factory.