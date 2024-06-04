Just as vinyl records made a comeback in the Spotify era, physical media is returning amid the success of streaming. Blu-ray collectors are getting the last laugh: while streaming is convenient, libraries are constantly shifting, and streaming originals are erased whenever a platform needs to save money. Even purchasing digital content can leave your ownership of that media up for debate. The only way to have guaranteed access to media is to own a physical copy. Netflix and Warner Bros. can erase a streaming title, but they can’t take a Blu-ray from your bookshelf.

Naturally, physical releases are attractive to creators too. In a 2023 Tumblr post responding to a fan question, prolific horror director Mike Flanagan said that while he wanted to release physical copies of his complete works for Netflix, getting the streamer onboard was an uphill battle.

“In the years I worked at Netflix, I tried very hard to get them to release my work on Blu-ray and DVD. They refused at every turn,” Flanagan wrote. “It became clear very fast that their only priority was subscriptions, and that they were actively hostile to the idea of physical media.”

Mike Flanagan’s last three Netflix shows will likely never get a home video release. Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now that Flanagan’s quote has resurfaced, the creator has revised his statement, adding, “While I was of course disappointed over the years that Netflix opted not to release my work on physical media, I never experienced any hostility or aggression in those discussions.”

Despite Netflix’s reluctance, you can buy a Blu-ray of both The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, because they were co-produced by Paramount. But Flanagan’s later work for the streamer — Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club, and The Fall of the House of Usher — will probably never get a physical release.

Midnight Mass is one of Mike Flanagan’s most personal projects, but don’t expect a physical release any time soon. Netflix

So far, the only Netflix originals to garner physical releases are its biggest hits, like The Crown, Orange is the New Black, House of Cards, and Stranger Things, plus other co-productions like Marvel Television’s Netflix originals. That’s a shame, because fans never know when Netflix will decide to cull its library to cut costs. Several streaming platforms have even gone out of business in recent years, and the whole system feels a little precarious. It’s understandable that Flanagan doesn’t want to cause waves, but if more creators speak out, maybe streamers will get the message. You never know when there will be a massive industry upheaval — or when your wifi will go out.