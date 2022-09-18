Oh what a tangled Westerosi web is being woven in House of the Dragon, the imposing Game of Thrones prequel series based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel, “Fire & Blood.” Four episodes in, the Targaryen-focused epic has already hit many of GoT’s trademark topics: Dragons! Incest! But what can we expect in House of the Dragon Episode 5? And what time will it be released on HBO and HBO Max? Let’s dive in.

What happened in House of the Dragon Episode 4?

Before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s revisit House of the Dragon Episode 4. Last week’s “King of the Narrow Sea” saw Prince Daemon Targaryen return to the Red Keep after defeating the Crabfeeder, emboldened with a new title but old scores to settle. Sporting a fresh haircut but the same dour disposition, he wasted no time getting intimate with his niece, Princess Rhaenyra, and creating a scandal on the Street of Silk that swept through the castle like green wildfire.

Now with the Hand of the King, Otto Hightower, being fired from his position, incestual accusations still lingering, King Viserys solidifying his House’s succession via Rhaenyra’s union with Laenor Velaryon, and a potion of morning-after tea awaiting the Princess, a new dawn arises.

When is the House of the Dragon Episode 5 release date?

House of the Dragon Episode 5 thunders into your home exclusively on HBO on September 18.

What is the House of the Dragon Episode 5’s release time?

HBO presents each weekly episode of House of the Dragon at 9 p.m Eastern. You can stream it on HBO Max at that same time.

How many episodes of House of the Dragon Season 1 are left?

House of the Dragon Season 1 has already reached the mid-point this week with its addictive debut season of ten episodes. After this latest chapter, it’s down to only five episodes.

What is the plot of House of the Dragon Episode 5?

From the post-credit scenes and recently released stills, Rhaenyra and Laenor will become more familiar with each other to “herald in a second age of dragons,” leading to a grand King’s Landing wedding. But weddings in the Game of Thrones universe are rarely happy, healthy events, especially when Otto Hightower and Queen Alicent are tossing premature dirt on the King’s grave to protect young Aegon II’s ascension once Viserys dies.

Who is in House of the Dragon’s cast?

House of the Dragon showcases an exceptional cast truly worthy of a Game of Thrones spinoff and features:

Paddy Considine (King Viserys Targaryen)

Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother of King Viserys I)

Milly Alcock/Emma D’Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen)

Tom Glynn-Carney (Prince Aegon Targaryen)

Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King)

Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower, daughter of the Hand of the King)

Steve Toussaint (Corlys Velaryon)

Theo Nate (Laenor Velaryon)

Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, wife to Lord Velaryon)

Is there a trailer for House of the Dragon Episode 5?

HBO released an official teaser trailer and it reveals King Viserys proposing the marriage between his daughter and the Sea Snake’s son, Ser Laenor, during a visit to House Velaryon’s home of Driftmark. This results in a lavish wedding in the Iron Throne hall that ends up in a royal rumble as tempers flare, knives come out, and fists are flying. Cake anyone?

Will House of the Dragon get a Season 2?

Yes! House of the Dragon is proving its true mettle with each passing week. Based on its success in attracting new fans and satisfying the old faithful, HBO quickly renewed the saga of the Targaryen Dynasty for Season 2.