“Second of His Name” began with Daemon Targaryen’s red-scaled beast Caraxes showing an appetite for destruction as it hosed down the Crabfeeder and his pirates at the Stepstones with concentrated firepower providing a scorching nighttime attack. By the end of House of the Dragon Episode 3, Craghas Drahar was defeated.

Back in Westeros proper, the action focused on a hunting expedition that might be more than a little triggering for fans of King Robert Baratheon. Two years after the events of Episode 1, Princess Rhaenyra has a baby step-brother named Aegon II — and a potential rival for her claim to the Iron Throne. Meanwhile, King Viserys is busy trying to marry off his daughter and secure Targaryen power (although he’s revolted by his right-hand man Otto’s suggestion that Rhaenyra marries her two-year-old sibling).

For what it’s worth, Rhaenyra seems completely disinterested in marriage. She skips gossiping with the other women and instead heads into the forest for a hunt of her own, easily outshining her father the king. But ultimately, the princess will likely be forced to marry someone.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. With Episode 3 in the rearview mirror, it’s time to prepare for House of the Dragon Episode 4, “King of the Narrow Sea.” Here’s everything you need to know, from release time to plot details.

The Targaryen family celebrates Prince Aegon’s Name Day. HBO

When is House of the Dragon Episode 4’s release date?

House of the Dragon Episode 4 airs on HBO and HBO Max on September 11, 2022.

What is House of the Dragon Episode 4’s release time?

HBO releases new episodes of House of the Dragon at 9 p.m Eastern.

How many episodes of House of the Dragon Season 1 are left?

House of the Dragon Season 1 will consist of 10 weekly episodes. After this next chapter, just six episodes remain.

Prince Daemon Targaryen ( Matt Smith) newly crowned as “King of the Narrow Sea.” HBO

What is the plot of House of the Dragon Episode 4?

In the official teaser for Episode 4, we see that Prince Daemon Targaryen will be welcomed back (with his long white locks cut short) into the royal fold after his savage victory at the Stepstones and his evisceration of the Crabfeeder thanks to Laenor Velaryon. Can he be trusted? Not likely!

Despite the unstable family reunion, tensions remain high between King Viserys, Princess Rhaenyra, and Prince Daemon. It appears that some major scandal regarding the king’s firstborn daughter will be revealed when Otto Hightower brings “discomforting news.”

Who is in House of the Dragon’s cast?

House of the Dragon is an embarrassment of casting riches and stars Paddy Considine (King Viserys Targaryen), Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother of King Viserys I), Milly Alcock/Emma D’Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), Tom Glynn-Carney (Prince Aegon Targaryen), Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower, daughter of the Hand of the King), Steve Toussaint (Corlys Velaryon), and Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, wife to Lord Velaryon).

Rounding out the exceptional cast are Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, Emily Carey, Ryan Corr, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Graham McTavish, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Gavin Spokes, and Ewan Mitchell.

Is there a House of the Dragon Episode 4 trailer?

Yes, the official Game of Thrones YouTube channel just dropped a teaser for “King of the Narrow Sea” and it’s packed with courtly gossip, a defensive princess, the freshly-shorn Prince Daemon declaring his new title, and a crimson dragon swooping down upon a Targaryen ship.

Will House of the Dragon get a Season 2?

House of the Dragon appears to be everything creators Ryan Condal and George R.R. Martin were hoping for, and fans’ reactions have been overwhelmingly enthusiastic. So it’s no surprise that HBO has officially announced that there will be a Season 2 to look forward to!