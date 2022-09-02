House of the Dragon Episode 3 release date, time, plot, cast, and trailer for HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel

There is so much to admire in HBO’s lavish Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon, and while sophomore episodes usually suffer after the heavy-lifting required of their pilots, last week’s second installment, “The Rogue Prince,” felt even more self-assured and provocative than the season opener.

Dismiss all that chatter about fans having a Game of Thrones hangover from the disappointing way the series ended in 2019. House of the Dragon now has the deserved distinction of being HBO’s most-watched series launch ever.

With King Viserys choosing a dashing new wife and alienating both Princess Rhaenyra and The Sea Snake in one fell swoop, the chink in the armor Daemon Targaryen was hoping for arrived in Episode 2. Sunday evening can’t come soon enough so let’s plunge deep into House of the Dragon Episode 3, titled “Second of His Name” and see what’s next in Westeros.

Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) lords over Dragonstone. HBO

When is House of the Dragon Episode 3’s release date?

House of the Dragon Episode 3 airs exclusively on HBO and HBO Max on September 4, 2022.

What is House of the Dragon Episode 3’s release time?

HBO releases new episodes of House of the Dragon at 9 p.m Eastern.

How many episodes are left in House of the Dragon Season 1?

House of the Dragon Season 1 will consist of ten weekly episodes. After this next chapter, there will be just seven episodes left.

Anyone hungry for a crabfeed? Actor Daniel Scott-Smith is the villainous Craghas Drahar. HBO

What is the plot of House of the Dragon Episode 3?

Extreme tenuous times in the Seven Kingdoms seem to be the norm and this turbulent moment in House Targaryen’s violent history called “The Dance of the Dragons” is a particularly nasty affair with oceans of blood about to be spilled and ancient families torn asunder.

As we saw in the post-credit preview scenes from last week’s chapter, this next installment seems to leap forward roughly one year as King Viserys and his new Queen Alicent have been blessed with a newborn son named Aegon that is now a threat to princess Rhaenyra’s claim to the Iron Throne. We’re treated to a peek at flaring tempers and conflicting emotions from all sides.

Elsewhere, Prince Daemon Targaryen and Corlys Velaryon are uniting their interests to form a pact to overthrow King Viserys — or at least insight enough regional chaos to rattle royal convictions! And what would a proper Game of Thrones show be without a savage battle, this time with Craghas Drahar (Daniel Scott-Smith), the mysterious Crabfeeder, and his Stepstone Islands clan getting the burnt end of a fire-spewing dragon?

Who is in House of the Dragon’s cast?

House of the Dragon is brimming with talent. The cast includes Paddy Considine (King Viserys Targaryen), Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother of King Viserys I), Milly Alcock/Emma D’Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), Tom Glynn-Carney (Prince Aegon Targaryen), Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower, daughter of the Hand of the King), Steve Toussaint (Corlys Velaryon), and Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, wife to Lord Velaryon).

Rounding out the exceptional cast are Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, Emily Carey, Ryan Corr, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Graham McTavish, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Gavin Spokes, and Ewan Mitchell.

Is there a trailer for House of the Dragon Episode 3?

Yes, watch it here:

Is House of the Dragon Season 2 confirmed?

With more than 20 million viewers watching the debut episode of House of the Dragon, no one is surprised that HBO has formally announced last week that there will be a Season 2, ensuring that we’ll be mired in more murder, political mischief, and magnificent dragons once again.