There are two types of people: People who love Hellraiser, and people who have never seen Hellraiser. From the outside looking in, this 10-movie franchise may seem like a paper-thin excuse to watch a guy with nails in his face torture random people, but it's actually one of the best scary sagas around.

Hellraiser began as a sharp, low-budget thriller about adultery and vengeance from beyond the grave (plus some extra-dimensional monsters obsessed with testing the limits of pleasure and pain — mostly pain). It was directed by acclaimed author Clive Barker based on his own novella The Hellbound Heart after he expressed disappointment in how previous adaptations of his work. From there, the movie spawned nine sequels (with mixed results), plus a series of books and graphic novels exploring the adventures of Pinhead and his fellow Cenobites.

Pinhead and the Cenobites Film Futures

Earlier this year, HBO announced plans for a new series exploring the story of the Cenobites (former humans whose obsession with gratification has transformed them into disturbing monsters). Then, in October, we learned that Clive Barker had returned as executive editor.

In a statement (via Deadline), Barked said he was “delighted the Hellraiser mythology is seeing a new life. It’s time the stories went back to their roots. I’m eager to bring to a new audience the most powerful and ancient elements of horror: the darkest evil invading our human lives and how we must find in ourselves the power to resist it.”

That alone is enough to get us excited, but what has HBO revealed about Hellraiser series? Here's everything we know (or don't know), from when the show's release date might arrive to who's involved in the production.

'Hellraiser' (1987). Film Futures

What's the release date for HBO's Hellraiser series?

HBO hasn't set a release date, but the series could premiere as soon as 2021. With the script already in development, the Hellraiser show still needs to find its cast. After that, production could begin by late 2020, with a premiere as soon as late 2021.

That's a little ambitious, though, especially with the coronavirus of it all. Assuming that Covid-19 slows down the casting and production process, we might not see HBO's Hellraiser until early 2022 at the very soonest.

Is there a trailer for HBO's Hellraiser series?

Sorry, but there won't be a trailer in a while. In the meantime, you can always rewatch the movies. The first one is currently streaming on Shudder, while Hellraiser II is available on Hulu.

Who's writing and directing HBO's Hellraiser series?

The show is being written by Mark Verheiden and Michael Dougherty. Verheiden's credits include Battlestar Galactica, Daredevil, and Heroes. Dougherty worked on X-Men United, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Trick r’ Treat. In other words, these two have some serious experience when it comes to action, sci-fi, and horror.

Even more exciting, however, is the news that David Gordon Green will direct the pilot along with several other episodes. Green is best known for directing the 2018 Halloween reboot and the upcoming sequel Halloween Kills. After seeing how he reimagined one horror icon, we can't wait to see what Green will do with this one.

'Hellraiser' also spawned books and comics that could inform the new HBO series. Epic Comics

Who else is involved in HBO's Hellraiser series?

We don't know any of the cast yet, though hopefully, Doug Bradley will return as Pinhead.

Behind the scenes, the list of executive producers includes Dan Farah (Ready Player One), Roy Lee (IT), and the Halloween reboot team of David Gordon Green, Danny McBride Jody Hill, and Brandon James.

What's the plot of Hellraiser on HBO?

Again, we don't know much. However, it sounds like this new series will honor the legacy and tone of the movies. So, if anything, HBO is planning a continuation or at least a spiritual sequel of the franchise, not a hard reboot.