Just in time for Halloween , Hulu is tapping into the horror genre. With originals like Castle Rock, Into the Dark, and the upcoming Marvel series Helstrom, there’s a lot to choose from. And just in time for Halloween, the streaming service is adding the horror movie Books of Blood to its slate next month.

Based on the popular 1980s anthology series by Clive Barker, Books of Blood will offer trippy, supernatural takes on a few of the author’s short stories. Barker’s anthology has been adapted many times before, the most notable among them being 1992’s Candyman (aka “The Forbidden”) and The Midnight Meat Train starring Bradley Cooper and Brooke Shields.

With so much that streaming has to offer, movies like Books of Blood sometimes to fly under the radar. However, considering its built-in fan base and genuinely creepy jump-scares, the film will likely hit that sweet spot for horror fans. We’ve got the lowdown on everything you need to know about the film, including its release date, plot, cast, and trailer.

She's in for a rude awakening. Hulu

What is Books of Blood about?

The anthology series consists of six volumes, each filled with four or five short stories. The movie will follow three of these stories and, per the official synopsis, will take the audience “on a journey into uncharted and forbidden territory through three uncanny tales tangled in space and time.”

From what we know from the books, the central story that connects the rest involves Mary, a psychic researcher who hires Simon, a medium, to assist in investigating a haunted house. During the investigation, Simon is attacked by a bunch of ghosts who carve the stories of their deaths into his flesh. It’s pretty gruesome, but each vignette thereafter tells one of these stories. The Books of Blood film seems to be focused on the main story and a couple of others.

When is the Books of Blood release date?

The film will be available to stream on Hulu on Wednesday, October 7.

Who is in the cast of Books of Blood?

Per Clive Barker’s website, here are the actors and their character descriptions:

Anna Friel as Mary – A brilliant, beautiful psychologist who has gained fame as a skeptic that debunks all theories or beliefs that are not solely scientifically based. She loses her 7-year-old son to leukemia and then meets Simon who becomes her lover and convinces her that he speaks for her dead child.

Britt Robertson as Jenna – A hypersensitive girl who suffers from misphonia – an abhorrence of sound. As she learns her mother is about to send her back to the farm, she steals her mother’s cash and sets out for Los Angeles.

Rafi Gavron as Simon – A handsome, charismatic young man who convinces Mary that he is a ghost whisperer who speaks for her dead child.

Yul Vazquez as Bennett – A professional killer whose latest hit clues him in on a priceless book that may allow him and his wife to permanently retire. On his search for the tome, his quest leads him straight into supernatural terror.

Is there a trailer for Books of Blood?

Yes, there is! The trailer showcases Mary’s arrival at the haunted house and she begins to see and hear a lot of strange things. Check it out below!

And here’s the creative movie poster:

A creepy, yet enthralling poster. Hulu