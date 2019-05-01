Hulu will team up with Marvel to bring fans a devilish new series in Helstrom and the upcoming live-action series looks to be much darker and grittier than what we’ve become accustomed to seeing over in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Helstrom is the last remaining Marvel live-action series to launch outside of Disney+. Ghost Rider was supposed to debut on Hulu as well, but it was ultimately scrapped when Marvel Studios promoted Kevin Feige to oversee its television branch and Executive Vice President of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb left the company in late 2019.

Helstrom (which has dropped an “l” from its original comics title, Hellstrom) will introduce siblings Daimon and Ana Hellstrom, Satan's spawn and hunters of the supernatural.

There’s a lot we still don’t know about Helstrom, but with new first-look images and an upcoming panel at San Diego Comic-Con@Home, new details are trickling out. Here’s everything we know about the show so far, from plot and character details to Hulu’s planned released date.

Daimon Hellstrom, as seen in the comics. Marvel.

Who are the Hellstrom siblings?

Daimon and Satana Hellstrom (who's going by Ana on the Hulu series) have had a robust life in the world of Marvel Comics since they made their debuts in 1973. In the comics, Daimon and Satana are the children of Satan after he decided to use a woman (in the case of the siblings, that woman is their mother, Victoria Hellstrom) to help create a gateway between the human and demonic world and strengthen his own powers. So naturally, he took a human form, married Victoria, and started a family.

Daimon and Satana’s father eventually whisks Satana to the underworld when Victoria discovers his true identity, leaving Daimon to grow up in an orphanage and become an occult expert who occasionally battled his sister and encountered other Marvel heroes like Doctor Strange. Meanwhile, Satana learned all there was to know about her father’s powers and returned to Earth, wielding those abilities as a part-demon.

Daimon has no explicit superpowers, but in the comics he drives a chariot pulled by three demonic horses (Hecate, Amon, and Set) and he fights with a trident. It’s safe to say that even if he can’t do anything supernatural, he’s pretty skilled in hand-to-hand combat and is somewhat protected from harm through supernatural means as the son of Satan.

Satana, on the other hand, is part demon and part succubus with powers ranging from life-force absorption to superhuman strength and durability to hellfire manipulation to astral projection.

When is the Helstrom release date on Hulu?

Helstrom is expected to premiere on October 16. The season will consist of ten episodes, which are scheduled to drop all at once on Hulu.

Who is in the cast of Helstrom?

Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon will play Daimon and Ana Helstrom. Joining them are Ariana Guerra as Gabriella Rosetti, June Carryl as Dr. Louise Hastings, Alain Uy as Chris Yen, Robert Wisdom as Caretaker, and Elizabeth Marvel as Victoria Helstrom, the siblings' mother.

Satana Hellstrom, as seen in the comics. Marvel.

What is the plot of Helstrom?

Here’s Hulu’s official synopsis:

Daimon and Ana Helstrom are the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer in Marvel’s Helstrom. The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity — each with their attitude and skills.

This summary of Helstrom makes it sound as if there will be a distinctly gritty vibe that will strengthen the antihero vibes pulsing through this show. What's more, Hulu has released the plot summary for the pilot episode of Helstrom, which is as follows:

Daimon Helstrom investigates a possessed young boy in Oregon. Meanwhile in San Francisco, Ana Helstrom stages an auction to expose a criminal. Disturbing events at St. Teresa's cause concern as the siblings estranged Mother remains hospitalized.

Is there a trailer for Helstrom?

There is no trailer for Helstrom yet. We know that Helstrom will have a Comic-Con panel, so expect a trailer to drop during the virtual event, beginning July 23. Watch this space.

How can I watch Helstrom?

You will be able to watch Helstrom exclusively on Hulu when it finally lands on the streaming service. Thankfully, Helstrom is a Hulu original series which means it will be a permanent fixture on the streaming platform and you can watch it whenever you want.