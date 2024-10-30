It’s been 25 years since Star Wars’ prequel trilogy hit theaters, but questions remain about the fall of the Galactic Republic. Major moments, like the duel between Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and his Jedi Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), have been nitpicked to Naboo and back. Their showdown in Episode III — Revenge of the Sith is arguably the best part of the prequels, but it’s not without its head-scratching moments. One, in particular, has plagued the fandom for years: in the battle’s final moments, why does Anakin flip over Obi-Wan’s head, giving his mentor the perfect opening to slice off his limbs?

The answer varies depending on who you ask. According to stunt coordinator Nick Gillard, this sequence was originally shorter and more efficient, with Obi-Wan cutting Anakin in a defensive move. It was Steven Spielberg who reportedly pitched a longer, more elaborate finisher, but Anakin’s motivation has never been explained. Fans assumed his final move was simply an act of desperation; after Obi-Wan famously gains “the high ground,” it’s possible Anakin was rashly trying to reverse the situation on his Master. But another theory attempts to explain Anakin’s flip by tying it to a different iconic battle from the prequels, and it’s an approach Christensen himself seems to agree with.

Obi-Wan’s victory over Anakin on Mustafar may have been thanks to a bit of Jedi lore. Lucasfilm

Christensen discussed Anakin’s duel with Obi-Wan at a recent appearance at SPACECON San Antonio. When asked why Anakin would try to jump over Obi-Wan, Christensen initially attributed the choice to “the arrogance of youth.” Later, the actor cited a popular fan theory that suggests Anakin was inspired by a legendary battle from Episode I: The Phantom Menace.

“When Obi-Wan defeated Darth Maul, Darth Maul had the high ground, and [Obi-Wan] did this amazing flip,” Christensen said. Fans have assumed the duel between Obi-Wan and Maul later became legend in the Jedi Order, so it would make sense that Anakin grew up hearing the story time and again. By the time he’s fighting Obi-Wan on Mustafar, his Master’s past feats are well-known.

“So Anakin, in the back of his head, he hears Obi-Wan say, ‘I have the high ground,’ and he’s like, ‘I’m gonna show him!’” the actor added. “It just didn’t play out the way he’d hoped.”

This theory is amusing, but it also makes Revenge of the Sith even more tragic. Anakin, in his hubris, thought he could beat Obi-Wan by copying his most legendary move. Obi-Wan wound up with the upper hand regardless, forcing Anakin to learn a lesson the hard way. It’s a great way to add context to a scene that’s already pretty memorable, although you have to wonder how many months Anakin spent rueing his gamble while he was recovering from his triple amputation.