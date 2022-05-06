Guardians of the Galaxy 3 actor shares a distressing Nebula update

If you thought Avengers: Endgame had a high superhero body count, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 may change your mind. The upcoming Marvel movie from director James Gunn is expected to be a swan song for the cosmic team, and multiple Guardians cast members have hinted that the story could end in tragedy. Now, one more actor is adding their voice to the chorus.

Warning: Potential spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 follow.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 spoilers: Karen Gillan edition

In a May 4 Instagram post, Karen Gillan (Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) shared a photo from the set of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. Specifically, it’s a photo of her chair (labeled Nebula) along with what looks like some sort of metal hand prop the character presumably wears in the movie.

Earlier leaks showed Nebula with a full metal arm of the same material. So this picture seems to confirm that detail definitively.

But perhaps more important than the photo is the text that accompanies it. Gillan writes:

And that’s a wrap on Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3!!!!!I don’t know if Nebula will return beyond this, it’s possible that this is her final chapter. And if that’s the case, then I just want to say thank you to @jamesgunn for giving me such an interesting, complex and fascinating character to play.

I have enjoyed this exploration more than any other character I’ve played.

That was one hell of a decade.

Thanks for watching…

This seems like a pretty clear indication that Nebula’s story is over. Whether that means she’s dead or just “retired” remains to be seen, but the words “final chapter” don’t exactly make it seem like Karen Gillan will be returning to the MCU anytime soon.

She may not be the only Guardian in a similar position...

Drax and Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Drax the Destroyer Marvel

Drax actor Dave Bautista has hinted multiple times that this is his final turn as the bare-chested alien as well.

Back in 2021, Bautista told Digital Spy:

“I don’t know what the script of the third film is, to be honest with you…I can tell you what you already know. There’s definitely going to be a Guardians 3. We’re definitely going to start shooting it this year…I mean, as far as my obligations, I’ve got Guardians 3, and that’s probably going to be the end of Drax.”

It seems like even then, Bautista knew this would be his final movie. He’s not alone. Previous statements from James Gunn have also led us to believe Guardians of the Galaxy 3 could end by wiping out the entire team.

Of course, we have to assume that Marvel will keep at least a few characters around for the future — Alpha Groot, perhaps? — but if all these quotes are any indication, this movie is going to make Avengers: Endgame look like Toy Story.