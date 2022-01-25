Guardians of the Galaxy 3 star fuels a huge supervillain casting rumor

Forget Doctor Strange and his mad multiverse, the most exciting movie in Marvel’s calendar in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. With James Gunn returning to direct and the cast promising some serious closure, it’s sure to be a memorable addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We still have some big questions about the plot of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but one recent interview could solve two of the film’s biggest mysteries. (Warning: Possible spoilers below.)

Chukwudi Iwuji in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Nigerian actor Chukwudi Iwuji, who also stars in Gunn’s Peacemaker series, recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, where he revealed some new details about his Guardians character. Details of the role are still a secret, but Iwuji offered an interesting character description:

“Powerful. (Laughs.) Extremely powerful. Complex. James and I were talking about it, but he’s certainly one of, if not the most complex characters we’ve seen in the freaking Marvel universe. So he’s deeply complex and deeply powerful, and I hope intriguing. I hope I bring that to it. (Laughs.)”

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On its own, that doesn’t reveal much, but with a bit of added context, Iwuji’s quotes reveal a whole lot more...

First, let’s revisit what Gunn recently told Collider about casting the actor:

"It's going great. Chukwudi, who plays Murn in Peacemaker, is one of the main characters in the movie and people are freaking out over how good this guy is. Literally freaking out. I think that I'm really happy. I gave a bunch of scenes to Marvel right before Christmas break. Kevin [Feige] went... They were all really, really, really stoked. But also, it's not going to be the movie people... It's different than what people are going to expect. It's a hard road, but I'm really happy with it so far." [Emphasis added]

Then, let’s reconsider one persistent rumor about Guardians of the Galaxy 3. According to multiple sketchy leaks, Chukwudi Iwuji is playing the movie’s main villain, the High Evolutionary. At the time, this felt like a pretty random guess, but based on these newer interviews, it’s starting to look a lot like those rumors were true.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and the High Evolutionary

The High Evolutionary in the Marvel comics. Marvel Comics

First mentioned in The Mighty Thor #133 (1966), the High Evolutionary’s true name is Herbert Edgar Wyndham. Born in Manchester, England, he became interested in genetic experimentation while studying at Oxford when he discovered the work of Nathaniel Essex (aka, Mister Sinister).

Wyndham’s obsession with genetic manipulation led to his being expelled from Oxford. He went on to become an Avengers-level villain, played a role in the early lives of Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver, and traveled through outer space. It’s also been rumored that in the MCU, the High Evolutionary’s experiments included the creation of Guardians of the Galaxy member Rocket Racoon.

The High Evolutionary has used his own technology in the comics to give himself various superpowers, including super strength, healing, intelligence, levitation, force fields, psychokinesis, and the ability to manipulate his own mass. In other words, to quote Chukwudi Iwuji, this character is “deeply complex and deeply powerful.”

To be fair, that could describe a lot of Marvel characters, especially the supervillains. But it’s definitely starting to look like the High Evolutionary will be the main villain of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Iwuji may be the actor to bring the role to life.