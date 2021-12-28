Doctor Strange 2 isn't just the next Marvel movie, it's also the most exciting in all of 2022. With some major cameos already confirmed — and even more rumored — Multiverse of Madness could be the most important entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Avengers: Endgame. And the latest leaks only add fuel to our speculative fire.

Warning! Possible spoilers ahead for the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange 2 ending leaks

There’s been a lot of rumors and leaks around this movie, but the latest may still come as a surprise. Twitter user @MyTimeToShineH recently unleashed some new details about the film with a focus on Wanda Maximoff and the introduction of the X-Men.

What’s your favorite sci-fi movie? Fill out this form for a chance to get paid to write an article for Inverse.

Before we go any further, it’s important to note that these leaks are unverified. @MyTimeToShineH started tweeting alleged leaks and scoops in October 2021, and as far as we can tell none of them have been proven right yet (they did say something vague bout Venom and No Way Home, but that wasn’t exactly a secret). That said, it’s worth taking a look at these latest claims.

On December 26, @MyTimeToShineH tweeted new details about the impending fight between Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch in Multiverse of Madness. “Wanda ends up winning,” they wrote.

When someone else responded on Twitter asking if Wanda does a “reverse of ‘No more Mutants,’” @MyTimeToShineH replied: “She does something at the end. I'm not sure what it is but probably that.”

What does that mean? Here’s how Wanda could introduce X-Men into the MCU at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange 2: “No more Mutants”

In the famous comic book story House of M, the Scarlet Witch ultimately rewrites reality by erasing all Mutants from the Earth with those three simple words. Even since WandaVision, Marvel fans have wondered if the MCU will pull a “reverse No more Mutants.” Basically, instead of erasing Mutants from the world, she could introduce them to the MCU in the first place.

House of M Marvel Comics

It’s unclear exactly how that could shake out in Doctor Strange 2, but considering that Wanda is being set up as the movie’s villain, it may not be a good thing. After apparently defeating Strange in battle, the Scarlet Witch could use her powers to rip the multiverse open in an attempt to bring back her kids from WandaVision. In the process, we could see various X-Men characters from the Fox movies jump into the MCU similar to what happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Inverse analysis — So is this leak legit? We’d rate it as “maybe, at best.” With Doctor Strange 2 slated for May 2022, we’ve got a long way to go before the movie arrives. So it’s best not to get too excited by any sketchy leaks, no matter how exciting they might be.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres May 6, 2022.