There are some video games that are just so successful that the inevitability of an adaptation is inescapable. Although it took Halo 21 years and eight games to finally get a streaming series in 2022, a live-action adaptation of the games had been in the works in some fashion since 2005. It only took Resident Evil five years to receive a big budget theatrical release that spurred on a long-running franchise. Meanwhile, Tomb Raider, Mortal Kombat, Uncharted, and Assassin’s Creed got film adaptations, while even projects based on Call of Duty and Battlefield are on the way.

However, one of the franchises that has been at the top of that list for a very long time is the God of War series. Since the original game released back in 2005, there have been discussions about a live-action attempt (Universal Studios was interested the exact same year the game came out), but now that the series is in the current Norse-era of releases, it seems like those aspirations are finally about to come to fruition. Amazon Studios is currently deep in production on an adaptation of the recent God of War games, and a bit of casting news has just revealed that a familiar face from the games is about to carry over into the show.

After failing multiple times to bring the original Greek trilogy to the big screen, Hollywood has found the perfect angle with a streaming adaptation of the Norse-era games instead. Sony Interactive Entertainment

Earlier today, Variety revealed that actress Deborah Ann Woll would be reprising her role as Faye in Amazon’s upcoming TV adaptation of 2018’s God of War and its sequel God of War: Ragnarok. It’s yet another piece of major casting news, coming only a few months after the reveal that Dave Bautista would be joining the series to play Kratos, replacing original actor Ryan Hurst after he was unfortunately injured while filming a stunt for the show. Considering that the show’s first season will presumably be adapting the first Norse-era game, it was uncertain how big of a role Faye would play in the series’ beginning (in GoW 2018, Faye is already deceased and doesn’t appear in flashbacks until God of War: Ragnarok), but it seems as if the show is directly establishing the importance of her character earlier than expected.

Deborah Ann Woll’s casting comes after a flurry of backlash from select parts of the God of War community earlier this year: the announcement of God of War: Laufey at Sony’s 2026 State of Play, a spinoff game focused exclusively on Faye’s character, was met with some vitriol by fans who were upset at the perceived sidelining of Kratos, a move that some people accused of being motivated by political correctness. Woll, conversely, has been extremely enthused about her role in the games and the opportunity to lead one of her own.

After two games of teasing just how powerful Faye really is, players will finally get to experience it firsthand when Laufey releases next year. Sony Interactive Entertainment

Faye is one of the most consequential characters in the new God of War continuity, setting the events of both games in motion years before they actually happened. She’s powerful enough to go toe-to-toe with Thor himself and end it in a stalemate, and her virtue is displayed in the reverence that the Frost Giants have for the woman who saved them — she’s perhaps one of the most fascinating and well-conceived characters introduced in the two most recent games, and part of that has been Deborah Ann Woll’s dedication to the character. It’s an immense stroke of luck that she decided to return for the Amazon Studios adaptation, both because it’s an affirmation to the fans of how important the source material is, but also because it provides an opportunity for fans to see firsthand just what a fantastic character she really is.