Amazon's God Of War Series Just Recast Its Lead — And It's A Fan-Favorite Choice

While video games are predominantly an interactive medium, the form has given us countless characters who have become generalized pop culture icons. The Mario Brothers, Zelda and Link, Master Chief, and many more have transcended their source material and become recognizable symbols for gaming at large. And now that we’ve entered a new age of mainstream video game adaptations, several of those protagonists have become coveted roles — given the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and A Minecraft Movie, plenty of actors would jump at the chance to voice Crash Bandicoot or play Solid Snake in live-action.

Another video game icon is set to make his on-screen debut soon: Kratos, the main character of the decades-spanning God of War franchise. After a film adaptation of the Greek-era games languished in development hell for years, Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Amazon MGM Studios have united to bring the Norse-era of God of War to television. Sons of Anarchy and The Odyssey alum Ryan Hurst was initially supposed to play the character, but after sustaining an injury during filming, the production has been forced to replace him — and his understudy might be someone who’s already made a pop culture icon out of a C-list character.

Hurst was already four months into filming God of War when he tore a bicep. Amazon MGM Studios

According to Variety, Dave Bautista is in talks to take over as Kratos in the aftermath of Hurst’s injury. There’s an irony to the actor switch-up, as one of Bautista’s first big roles was as Marvel’s Drax the Destroyer, another character driven to vengeance by the death of his family. Of course, that was the driving force behind Kratos in the Greek games; if those talks succeed, Bautista will be playing Kratos from the soft reboot saga, which transforms him from the brutal Ghost of Sparta into an older, more world-weary father trying to connect with his young son Atreus while protecting him from the machinations of the Norse Gods.

God of War is certainly video game royalty at this point, but Dave Bautista is no stranger to projects based on beloved material with massive fan bases. But it’s not his experience with the pressures of the MCU that makes him a great choice for Kratos, nor is it the fact that he was already a popular fancast — it’s the fact that he’s a great physical actor who can bring Kratos’ grim and intimidating presence to life while wrestling with the complexity of Kratos’ emotional journey as a dad. It’s a shame we’ll never get to see the interpretation Ryan Hurst had planned for the character, but Bautista is far from a downgrade, as his talent should be suited to bringing gaming’s most surprisingly layered edgelord to life.

God of War does not yet have a release date.