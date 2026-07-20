Amazon's God Of War Series Just Got A Concerning Update

Long before 2018’s God of War became one of the most obvious examples of the gaming industry’s pivot towards “cinematic” storytelling, the franchise was well on its way to live-action. Talk of a God of War adaptation first began around 2005, only a few months after the original game was released, and something concrete seemed to emerge back in 2012. Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan, screenwriters known primarily for their work on the Saw franchise as well as 2013’s Pacific Rim, were hired to bring Kratos’ quest for vengeance to life, and while they submitted a script, the film project was dead in the water by the time the 2018 franchise reboot came along.

But like Kratos cheating death and escaping to a new pantheon, the idea for a God of War adaptation refuses to disappear. In 2022, Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed that a TV series based specifically on Kratos’ Norse era was on the way from Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Amazon Studios. Ronald D. Moore, the showrunner of the acclaimed Battlestar Galactica reboot, was hired to spearhead the adaptation, and on February 27 this year, it officially entered production with Ryan Hurst playing Kratos and Callum Vinson cast as Atreus. But despite being closer to seeing Kratos on-screen than ever before, fans of the franchise are going to have to wait even longer, as an unforeseen setback has thrown a wrench into the production.

After dropping a first look that promised aesthetic faithfulness to the Norse games, Amazon’s God of War is now facing a hurdle of epic proportions. Amazon Prime Video

On July 16, Deadline reported that Kratos would be recast following Ryan Hurst being seriously injured while filming a stunt on the show in late June. According to initial reporting by TMZ, Hurst tore a bicep and has undergone surgery, and while the 50-year-old actor is doing well, the recommended recovery time of four to six months was unfeasible for the show’s production schedule. The show has gone into a hiatus, and while four episodes had been filmed, they will be re-shot after a new lead is cast and production restarts sometime in mid-October.

Plenty of films and television shows have been derailed by on-set injuries, but this one is particularly unfortunate considering the physical work Hurst put in to portray Kratos. It’s also yet another setback for a show that has already had issues — Moore wasn’t the first showrunner involved on the project, and was brought on after the original creative team of Mark Fergus, Hawk Ostby, and Rafe Judkins stepped away. God of War has been a difficult property to get off the ground, and while the upcoming Amazon show is one of the most anticipated game adaptations of the coming years, shepherding it across the finish line is shaping up to be a Herculean task.

God of War does not yet have a release date.