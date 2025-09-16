Game of Thrones’ many spinoffs have felt as cursed as some of its characters. New series focused on Jon Snow or Westeros’ ancient history were announced, only to be retooled or canceled soon after. So far, the only spinoff to actually reach our screens has been the prequel drama House of the Dragon, but now that it’s succeeded, another one is finally coming down the pipeline. We now know when we can expect this new adventure, and it’s a lot sooner than you may have thought.

HBO executive Casey Bloys laid out the network’s 2026 plans to Variety after winning big at the Emmys. He teased some further shows in the “same model” as The Pitt, further hinted at a possible Season 2 for The Penguin, and discussed the future of the Thronesverse.

Casey Bloys at a Warner Bros. Discovery presentation earlier this year. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bloys specifically mentioned A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the upcoming adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s relatively lighthearted Tales of Dunk and Egg stories, starring former rugby player Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as his Targaryen squire Aegon, aka Egg. That spinoff was announced in 2021 and wrapped filming in September 2024, but since then, the release window has moved from “late 2025” to the much more vague “2026.” Thankfully, Bloys was far more specific this time, saying, “I’m going to say January. How about that?”

It’s great that we’ll get the series as early into 2026 as possible, but another Bloys interview makes the schedule even more interesting. While speaking to Deadline, he mentioned that Season 3 of House of the Dragon would premiere “just outside” the 2025-2026 Emmys eligibility window, meaning it will probably arrive in June 2026.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will premiere mere months before House of the Dragon Season 3. HBO

After a complete drought in 2025, two Game of Thrones shows within six months will be quite the windfall. With A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms being a more low-stakes chivalric adventure, it should be the perfect lead-in for House of the Dragon’s epic struggle for succession, especially since Season 3 is set to depict the conflict’s bloodiest battles. As long as all those delays didn’t reflect the show’s quality, the Thronesverse could enjoy a revival next year.

