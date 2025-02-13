When Game of Thrones ended, it seemed like there were endless possibilities for spinoffs based on HBO’s hugely successful fantasy series. Some characters, Like Jon Snow and Arya Stark, had sequel series baked into their endings. Other ideas, like an animated adventure or a prequel set in Westeros’ distant past, also seemed like easy wins.

Many spinoffs were announced in the years since Bran was named King, but only one has reached our screens: House of the Dragon. That prequel, set more than a century before Game of Thrones, follows the Targaryen family during the Dance of the Dragons, a bloody succession conflict that spelled the beginning of the dynasty’s end. Now, a new spinoff reveals that House of the Dragon isn’t a one-off: the future of Game of Thrones lies with the Targaryens.

HBO’s fascination with the Targaryen line will continue. HBO

In an interview with Deadline, HBO executive Francesca Orsi updated fans on the state of various Game of Thrones spinoffs. She assured fans that Season 3 of House of the Dragon would begin with the epic Battle of the Gullet, as Season 2 ended just before it began, and teased that a renewal of the upcoming spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was likely.

She also hinted at something new. “We have other spinoffs that we’re working on right now, one of which — which I won’t get into — is very promising, and it is still the Targaryen line,” Orsi said.

House of the Dragon was just the start of seeing Aegon Targaryens on our screens. HBO

We may not know much yet, but that one detail confirms that HBO, for better or worse, is doubling down on a single element of the franchise. For all the Game of Thrones spinoffs in development, the one detail most shared was a focus on the Targaryen line. Aegon’s Conquest, a prequel to House of the Dragon, was pitched around Aegon Targaryen I, also known as Aegon the Conqueror. The upcoming A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms revolves around the adventures of Aegon Targaryen V. Even the recently-shelved Jon Snow spinoff series was focused on a Targaryen, as Jon Snow was born, you guessed it, Aegon Targaryen.

Westeros is a huge fantasy world full of different cultures, families, and conflicts that are all ripe for exploration. But, at least for now, the Targaryens are in charge. It’s understandable, considering the success of House of the Dragon, but it’s hard not to imagine what that Princess Nymeria spinoff or the Flea Bottom drama could have been.

House of the Dragon is streaming on Max.