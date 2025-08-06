HBO is committed to building out the world of Westeros on the small screen, but getting its Game of Thrones spinoffs out of production purgatory is easier said than done. Of all the prequels and sequels planned for the franchise, only one, House of the Dragon, has gotten off the ground. With that prequel headed for its third season, fans are hoping that it’s finally time for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the next Thrones-related project in the pipeline, to grace our television screens.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms has been one of the Throneverse’s more troubled productions. It’s been in the works since 2023, and though production wrapped in 2024, its release date keeps getting kicked down the line. Knight was originally set for a Summer 2025 premiere, but last December, Variety reported that the show had been pushed to “a late 2025 launch.” Its release date was tweaked once more in May 2025, when HBO CEO Casey Bloys announced a 2026 release date.

Bloys didn’t specify the new date for Knight’s premiere — in fact, the show has never had a concrete release date — but a new report from industry leaker Daniel Richtman suggests that we may not be that far from its premiere.

Bloys unveiled a new look at A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms during a Warner presentation. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Richtman revealed a few details about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in a recent post. Though HBO has yet to announce a premiere date, the studio is apparently pretty confident in the show. Knight has already been renewed for a second and third season, a move that makes sense given Richtman’s report on the series’ scope. Each season will reportedly contain just six episodes, all of which clock in between 30 and 35 minutes. That’ll make Knight the saga’s shortest show, and a major pivot from Thrones and Dragon.

As for its release date, Richtman claims that the series will premiere in early 2026. That aligns somewhat with Bloys’ comments: he mentioned that Knight would be coming in the winter, but didn’t specify between a January/February release or a December window. If all goes to plan, we won’t have to wait much longer to enjoy the adventures of Ser Duncan le Grand. Maybe HBO will even go wild and finally commit to a release date.