Adapting Game of Thrones was always a huge undertaking. The hit HBO series became so vast that it even grew beyond the books that inspired it, prompting the story to blaze its own trail... to mixed results. Then, House of The Dragon took on an even bigger task: the Dance of the Dragons, an all-out clash between different factions of the Targaryen family that shaped the Westeros we saw later in the timeline.

Many aspiring spinoffs have come and gone, but one has finally made it to production: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, based on the Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas written by George R. R. Martin. But don’t expect another vast story: this one is an intimate portrait with some big implications. Here’s everything you need to know about the series, from what it’s about to when you can expect it.

What Is The A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Release Window?

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was officially ordered by HBO in 2023, and filmed in 2024. It was originally planned for a 2025 release, with clips of the series even being featured in HBO’s 2025 teaser, but at WBD upfronts in May 2025, HBO CEO Casey Bloys revealed the series was being pushed to 2026.

No reasoning was given for the delay, as the series has already wrapped filming, but it might be an effort for the series to align more with House of the Dragon Season 3, which is also scheduled for a 2026 release.

Casey Bloys speaking about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms at WBD Upfronts. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What Is Plot of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms?

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms follows the knight Ser Duncan the Tall as he traverses Westeros and acquires a young squire he refers to as “Egg.” It’s a classic tale of chivalry and honor, but there’s a major twist: “Egg” is actually Aegon Targaryen, the future king Aegon V, and Ser Duncan would go on to become his young commander.

Season 1 of the series will presumably adapt the first book, The Hedge Knight, as the series itself was originally titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. This book follows Ser Duncan as he establishes himself as a hedge knight — a sort of freelance, mercenary knight — and adopts Egg as his squire.

Who Is In The Cast Of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms?

In A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Ser Duncan the Tall is played by rugby-player-turned-actor Peter Claffey, who stands at 6 ft 5 in, making him tall enough for it to be part of his cognomen. Egg is played by Dexter Sol Ansell, a child actor who previously appeared as young Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Rounding out the cast are Finn Bennett as Egg’s older brother Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvell as heir and Hand to the King Prince Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as puppeteer Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, and Sam Spruell as Egg’s father Prince Maekar Targaryen.

Is There A Trailer For A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms?

There is no trailer just for this show yet, and now that the release date is pushed until 2026, it may be a while before we get one. However, if you’re anxious to see any glimpse of it you can, you can check out HBO’s 2025 trailer, which was released before the show was delayed.

When Is A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Set?

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set about a century before the events of Game of Thrones but about 75 years before the events of House of the Dragon. It’s a midquel, showing the time in between the original series and the prequel.

However, don’t expect it to be as wide-ranging as the other two series. House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones were vast sagas showing the state of the royal family. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will have a smaller scope, but maybe that’s what Westeros needs: a smaller story to show what life is like outside fights for the Iron Throne.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premieres on HBO Max in 2026.