Falcon and Winter Soldier set video leak reveals a stunning villain twist

The first batch of concept art for the upcoming Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier revealed the mysterious U.S. Agent, dressed in a costume clearly meant to mimic that of Captain America. Since Steve Rogers appointed Sam Wilson as the next Cap in Avengers: Endgame, many were confused about U.S. Agent’s role in the new Marvel TV show has prompted confusion. Is he a supervillain, a reluctant government operative, or something else? A new set video leak may reveal that U.S. Agent isn’t who we thought.

Warning! Possible spoilers and speculation ahead for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

A previous Marvel leak suggested Falcon doesn't officially become Captain America in the Disney+ series was because the government wanted him to undergo the super soldier serum experiment.

Enter Wyatt Russell’s U.S. Agent, an obvious Captain America imposter. Previous set footage and the Super Bowl teaser trailer implied he was being used by the government for propaganda. The character’s comic book origins position him as the anti-Captain America, aligned against everything that Steve Rogers stood for.

U.S. Agent is a bad guy, right? Marvel

However, a new set video (captured by an Atlanta-area Facebook user) suggests U.S. Agent may not be a supervillain at all. The video footage reveals U.S. Agent caught in a heated battle, fighting off a bunch of masked individuals from all sides. Meanwhile, Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, is in the back attempting to break into a truck. Bucky makes quick work of the lock, opens the door, and proceeds to aid the kidnapped individuals in their escape.

While U.S. Agent and Bucky don’t interact in the scene, it seems they’re working together to free these mysterious people. It’s possible the Captain America imposter switches sides at some point in the series. We know the villain Baron Zemo is a major player in the Disney+ series and, with Hydra agents potentially involved, it’s possible that U.S. Agent has a crisis of conscience and realizes he's on the wrong side.

Bucky will seemingly be working with U.S. Agent, oh my! Marvel

There’s also a much smaller chance that U.S. Agent was never a foe to begin with. Perhaps he’s been playing both sides, or simply agreed to the super serum procedure without realizing what the government was really up to.

Whatever the case, something about this character clearly changes over the course of Falcon and Winter Soldier. If he proves himself a trustworthy ally to Bucky and Sam, it’s possible U.S. Agent could play a larger role in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we won't know for sure until the Disney+ series premieres.