Falcon and Winter Soldier Episode 4 release date, start time, runtime, and more

There are only 3 episodes left of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The Disney+ series reached its midpoint last week, and so far, has proven to be just as ambitious a project as WandaVision. The series has already raised interesting questions about the complicated history of the MCU, brought important players and locations into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time, and given new layers to already beloved and established characters.

The good news? There’s no reason to believe The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4 won’t continue the show’s hot streak. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Disney+ release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4, including its release time and rumored length.

When is the Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4 release date?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4 will be released Friday, April 9th on Disney+. The show’s fifth and penultimate episode drops a week later on Friday, April 16th, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale is set to premiere Friday, April 23rd on Disney+.

When is the Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4 release time?

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Marvel Studios

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4 premieres on Disney+ Friday, April 9th at 12:01 a.m. Pacific or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

How long is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4?

A recent Reddit leak reports that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4 will run for 54 minutes — matching the runtime of the show’s third episode. That runtime is still unconfirmed, as neither Marvel nor Disney have officially announced the episode’s length yet, but the accuracy of other recent Disney+ runtime leaks suggests that this one is also probably correct.

Where can I watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is only available to stream for paid Disney+ subscribers.

What is the plot of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4?

Marvel Studios

The first three episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have set up plenty of story points for the show’s fourth episode to explore.

Based on how Episode 3 ended, it seems likely that this week’s installment will follow Bucky as he tries to prevent any major confrontations between Daniel Brühl’s Baron Zemo and Florence Kasumba’s Ayo. It also could see Zemo, Bucky, and Sam finally manage to track down Karli Morgenthau and the Flag-Smashers again, which may not work out well for either party.

The same Redditor that leaked the episode’s runtime also said the episode will feature both Wyatt Russell’s John Walker and Clé Bennett’s Lemar Hoskins pretty prominently, which means The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4 will likely show the conflict between Walker and Hoskins and Sam and Bucky reach even greater heights.

Is there a Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4 trailer?

Unfortunately, while Marvel and Disney have pretty consistently put out small TV spots for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier over the past few weeks, neither studio has released an official trailer for the show’s upcoming fourth episode. That’s par for the course with these Disney+ originals, though, most of which don’t release the kind of weekly episodic trailers that other network and streaming shows do.

But feel free to go back and rewatch some of the past trailers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in the meantime. There’s probably plenty of clues hidden throughout them that may reveal what’s still to come in the series.