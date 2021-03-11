What’s next after Captain America? Marvel fans don’t have to wait much longer for the answer. Next on deck for Marvel Studios: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. After being delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starring series is finally set to make its premiere next week. Notably, the series’ premiere is coming off the heels of another Marvel Disney+ series, WandaVision, which wrapped up its immensely popular 9-episode run earlier this month.

While The Falcon and the Winter Soldier isn’t being set up as a grand mystery the same way WandaVision was, the series still has the potential to replicate the success of its predecessor. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s release date, start time, and its season-long release schedule.

When is the Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 1 release date?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere Friday, March 19 on Disney+. Unlike WandaVision, which premiered with 2 episodes, The Falcon and the Winter is set to debut with just its premiere episode.

When is the Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 1 release time?

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Marvel Studios

Unless Marvel and Disney release the episode early, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 1 will become available to stream on Disney+ Friday, March 19 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific, or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

What’s the Falcon and the Winter Soldier release schedule?

While WandaVision ran for 9 episodes, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier boasts only a total of 6 episodes. Episodes will be released weekly on Fridays, starting with the premiere on March 19th. Meanwhile, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale is currently scheduled to premiere Friday, April 23rd.

What is the Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 1 runtime?

The official runtime for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 1 has yet to be officially confirmed by Marvel, and likely won’t be revealed until the episode itself is available to stream on Disney+.

With that being said, Kevin Feige has previously stated that it was Marvel’s intention for episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to run around 40-50 minutes each. Whether or not that’s still the case remains to be seen, but fans can probably expect the show’s episodes to run longer than most of WandaVision’s did.

“The legacy of that shield is... complicated.” Marvel Studios

Where can I watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

Just like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a Disney+ exclusive series, so only the streaming service’s paid subscribers will be able to view the episodes when they are released.

Is there a Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer?

Yes! Marvel and Disney have been gradually ramping up their promotion for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in recent weeks. That’s included the release of two official trailers for the upcoming series, along with a handful of short, 30-second TV spots. The first trailer — released back in December — places a heavy focus on the absence left by Chris Evans’ Captain America in the MCU and the struggles that both Bucky and Sam will face as they attempt to honor his legacy.

The second trailer is notably more lighthearted and spends most of its runtime showcasing the ongoing banter and friendly rivalry between Bucky and Sam, while also teasing the show’s many action-packed set pieces. Other familiar MCU characters like Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter and Daniel Brühl’s Zemo also pop up at different points in each trailer.

You can check out and rewatch both previews below as many times as you like, while we all wait for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to make its long-awaited debut on Disney+ in just a few short days.