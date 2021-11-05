Eternals post-credits scene’s weirdest character explained

Odds are, casual fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe probably won’t know what to make of Eternals or its cryptic pair of post-credits scenes. The film, which follows a group of immortal beings who have lived on Earth for 7,000 years, introduces numerous characters who will likely be new to non-comic book obsessives. And for its final trick, it goes ahead and does that again in its mid-credits scene.

Both of Eternals’ credits sequences introduce characters and plot points that will, in all likelihood, only pay off in a few years’ time. To make matters even more confusing, the film’s mid-credits scene also features a character that will likely have audience members scratching their heads as they’re leaving the theater.

Fortunately, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the weirdest character in all of Eternals.

Major Eternals spoilers ahead.

Introducing Pip the Troll

Pip the Troll, as depicted in X-Factor Vol. 1 #207. Published in 2010. Marvel Comics

The mid-credits scene of Marvel’s Eternals picks back up with Thena (Angelina Jolie), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), and Druig (Barry Keoghan) after the three teammates took off on their spaceship in the film’s closing minutes. Heading out in search of others like them, the trio is surprised by the sudden arrival of Eros (Harry Styles), aka Starfox, the brother of Thanos.

The scene ends with Eros, a fellow Eternal, promising to help them save Sersi (Gemma Chan), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), and Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) from the judgment of Arishem, their Celestial creator. However, Styles’ Eros isn’t the only new character introduced in Eternals’ mid-credits scene.

There’s also the drunken, CGI troll who first appears on the spaceship and introduces Eros as the “Crown Prince of Titan.” The character — voiced by Patton Oswalt and known as Pip the Troll — makes an immediately humorous impression as Eros’ right-hand man and personal announcer. Still, the scene doesn’t explain who the character is or what his significance might be outside of his relationship with Eros.

Eternals: Who is Pip the Troll?

Pip the Troll strikes a surprisingly professional figure in X-Factor Vol. 1 #216. Published in 2011. Marvel Comics

In the comics, Pip the Troll hails from a planet named Laxidazia (yes, really) and is a member of the planet’s royal family.

He found himself exiled from his home planet; however, after a night of drinking some enchanted alcohol, he was transformed into a troll. After subsequently spending several years drinking in various bars and establishments throughout the universe, Pip eventually crossed paths with — and befriended — Adam Warlock. He became a valuable ally to Warlock and even served as a member of the Infinity Watch.

The comics have also seen Pip share some notable interactions with characters like Thanos and Gamora, become X-Factor’s personal secretary and join the Ravagers after crossing paths with the mercenaries while on a galactic quest to quit smoking.

Thanks to his interactions in the comics with Adam Warlock and the Space Gem, Pip also has the power to teleport himself and others across great distances and can locate any individual throughout the galaxy at any time. Those latter two abilities could, notably, help explain how he and Eros managed to magically appear on the Eternals’ ship during the film’s mid-credits scene.

Patton Oswalt voices Pip the Troll in Marvel’s Eternals. Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

The Inverse Analysis — Based solely on what Eros says in Eternals’ mid-credits scene, it seems more likely than not that the next time we’ll see him and Pip the Troll will be in the still-unannounced Eternals 2. That could, of course, end up being incorrect, depending on whether or not Marvel’s plans for the franchise change after Eternals’ theatrical release.

Regardless of what their futures might be in the MCU though, Pip and Eros already have the potential to be a memorable comedic duo. Given their characters’ shared proclivity for drinking and partying in the comics, they almost seem like they were made for each other.