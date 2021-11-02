The Eternals are almost here , and fans can’t wait to see Marvel’s newest superheroes on the big screen. Hitting theaters November 5, Eternals introduces a new set of characters played by the likes of Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Don Lee, and Brian Tyree Henry.

With all that star power, Eternals is expected to make a splash in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since this is a new story with unfamiliar characters, fans will surely be dissecting the film’s MCU connections — and seeking out any after-credits scenes for hints as to what comes next.

So, does Eternals offer fans something new during the credits? Let’s break down what to expect, and don’t worry — this entire article is spoiler-free .

Does Eternals have a post-credits scene?

Barry Keoghan plays Druig in Eternals. Marvel Studios

Short answer: Yes. If Eternals just ended and you’re at the theater, stay seated through the entire credits.

Long answer: With a director like Zhao at the helm and the general look and feel of the movie being different, it was fair to wonder whether Eternals would follow the Marvel tradition of having two credit scenes. This after-credits tradition usually follows this format:

The first scene takes place after the main credits sequence, and it often teases a sequel or connects to another MCU project. The second extra scene is at the very end, after all of the credits. This scene is typically a funny moment or works as a clever footnote to the film.

Like most Marvel movies, Eternals has two credits scenes, with one mid-credits and the other post-credits. However, Eternals slightly changes things up from the usual post-credits formula.

Do the Eternals post-credits scenes matter?

Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, and Don Lee star in Eternals. Marvel Studios

Both Eternals scenes are important for different reasons. Often we leave Marvel movies talking about one of the two extra scenes they show in the credits. But this time, both scenes are significant in their own ways. The scenes raise new questions and leave viewers wondering what they signify for not only the future of Eternals the future of the MCU as well.

That may make the scenes sound overly serious, but that’s not the case. They are fun, surprising, and effective in getting the audience excited about what’s next.

Ultimately, the introduction of the Eternals means the MCU is expanding even further. The film’s credit scenes tease just how much further Marvel plans to go.