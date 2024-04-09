We Finally Know Dune 2’s Digital Release Date

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune duology was always going to be a success, even if its first installment premiered amid a global crisis. Dune: Part One still did pretty well at the box office despite streaming simultaneously on HBO Max. But that two-pronged release model didn’t sit well with Villeneuve, who believed the film deserved to be seen on the biggest screen possible.

The director ultimately got his wish with Part Two, which premiered in theaters in March and has been dominating IMAX screens ever since. Its original 45-day theatrical window has been extended, so fans have the chance to experience the film in IMAX again beginning on April 19.

“The incredible response to this film has proven that Denis Villeneuve has crafted an unmissable cinematic experience for audiences, whether they are fans of the first film or discovering this world for the first time through Dune: Part Two,” said Jeff Goldstein of Warner’s Domestic Distribution. “The fans have spoken and we, along with our partners at Legendary and IMAX, have listened.”

Dune: Part Two was made for the big screen, but soon it’ll be available to watch anywhere. Warner Bros. Pictures

Dune certainly warrants a big-screen experience, as its continued success in theaters has made clear. Some, however, aren’t particular about their viewing experience, and are holding out for a home video release. Fortunately, those fans won’t have to wait much longer to experience Dune: Part Two on digital.

Starting April 16, Part Two will be available to purchase or rent on digital streaming platforms. The film’s digital release comes with a handful of special features, although there will be no deleted scenes, as Villeneuve isn’t the biggest fan of them. There’s no director’s commentary either; Villeneuve seems to prefer letting his films speak for themselves. The digital release does contain featurettes about Dune’s sound design, costuming, and casting, among others.

Physical media collectors will have to wait a bit longer for Part Two’s physical release. The film will be available to own on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 14 and will contain many of the same features as the digital edition. Part Two will also be available to stream on Max in the coming months, though no official date has been announced.

Whichever route you decide, this is all exciting for Dune fans. It may be a while before we see the trilogy end, but Warner and Legendary seem to be letting Part Two linger and be savored.