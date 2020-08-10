Doom Patrol Season 3 release date, trailer, cast of HBO Max's superhero show

Doom Patrol is the most unique DC Comics show. Blending superhero adventures with deep character dives, Doom Patrol premiered on DC Universe last year. The show flew under the radar until HBO Max picked up the series for Season 2 and aired the episodes concurrently with DC Universe in June.

Doom Patrol had one more episode of Season 2 to film before production shut down in March. Though the future of the show remains unclear for, here’s everything we do know about a possible Season 3 of Doom Patrol, including its release date, cast, plot and more.

Spoilers ahead for Doom Patrol Season 2.

Dorothy grew up a lot in the Season 2 finale. HBO Max/DC Universe

When is the release date of Doom Patrol Season 3?

Season 3 doesn’t yet have a release date since the series hasn’t been renewed yet. That said, it was one of the first DC shows that HBO Max picked up last year. With the streamer’s focus on upcoming DC Comics-related content, it’s safe to say that Doom Patrol will probably be back for another season. The cast will be at the upcoming DC Fandome event, so fans should expect to hear news about the show there. Stay tuned.

Who is in the cast of Season 3?

While all of the characters’ fates are up in the air, it’s unlikely that they’ll be stuck in their wax cocoons for long. With that in mind, expect the entire main cast to return in Season 3.

Diane Guerrero as Jane

April Bowlby as Rita Farr

Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele

Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor

Joivan Wade as Cyborg/Vic Stone

Timothy Dalton as Niles Caulder

Since Season 2 ended earlier than expected and Dorothy’s storyline is still up in the air, expect Abigail Shapiro to also be back for a potential Season 3, as well as Samantha Ware as Miranda. Alan Tudyk played the villain Mr. Nobody in Season 1 and was name-dropped in Season 2. Since Mr. Nobody is still alive, there’s hope that he could also return in Season 3, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Jane's been thrown into the well in the Underground with presumably no way out. HBO Max/DC Universe

What is the plot of Doom Patrol Season 3?

Doom Patrol managed to get even more interesting in Season 2, with the introduction of the Candlemaker, a dangerous wish-granting imaginary friend, the Sex Men, and a disco-loving time traveler with a clock for a head. Following up on the character developments of Season 1, the Doom Patrol attempted to overcome their inner demons while battling very real ones in Season 2.

It’s likely that Season 3 will pick up immediately where Season 2 left off, with Niles Caulder potentially dying while his daughter Dorothy taking on the Candlemaker alone to save her friends and father. With the characters being turned into wax, Jane’s fate in the Underground unclear (the reveal that Miranda is not Miranda), and a cataclysmic event on the horizon, the Season 2 finale left a lot of storylines unresolved that Season 3 could still explore.

Is there a trailer for Season 3?

No, since the show hasn’t been renewed yet. Should HBO Max greenlight a Season 3, it’s best not to expect the series to resume filming until at least early next year. Watch this space.

Will Doom Patrol air on both DC Universe and HBO Max again?

It should. That is, if DC Universe is still around by the time a potential Season 3 premieres. With Doom Patrol and the animated Harley Quinn moving from the DC streaming service to HBO Max this year, it’s looking more likely that DC Universe is on its last legs. However, nothing’s official yet.