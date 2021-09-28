Doctor Strange 2 leaks reveal one X-Men character’s shocking role

Wanda Maximoff is going through it. She lost the love of her life, held an entire town hostage, fought off an evil witch, unlocked new powers, and then lost her family all over again.

The last time we saw her, she was studying the Darkhold, learning new secrets of her chaos magic. But is she truly coping with everything she’s gone through? A shocking leak from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness suggests we may not see that old Wanda ever again.

The new leak from the pre-production of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness depicts two images supposedly from the pre-visualization process of the film. For those unaware, pre-visualization (usually shortened to pre-viz) is a way to sketch out what a film will look like before filming or visual effects. Basically, it’s like a 3D storyboard.

These two (unconfirmed) images depict Wanda looking very different than the Avenger we saw in WandaVision. In fact, if it weren’t for the orbs of red chaos energy surrounding her hands, she may not be recognizable at all.

Wanda’s new look from WandaVision may not last long. Marvel Studios

First, we should address the telepathic elephant in the room. Yes, that is indeed Professor X sparring with Wanda. Rumors of the X-Men in Doctor Strange 2 have been swirling for months now, so this isn’t a huge shock, but seeing what could be the rough draft for Charles Xavier’s first MCU appearance is exciting nevertheless.

However, Wanda’s new look is arguably even more exciting. Gone is her ashy blonde hair, replaced with raven black locks with blunt bangs. If this character really is the Wanda we saw in WandaVision, it’s clear her new magic is changing her for good.

As revolutionary as Wanda’s makeover seems to be, there’s always the chance this character isn’t Wanda at all. As she’s appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she could very well be a Wanda variant from another branch of the multiverse, or some other character with the use of chaos magic.

Marya Maximoff in Scarlet Witch Vol. 2 #12, published in 2016. Marvel Comics

In fact, the comics suggest this character may be none other than Wanda’s adoptive mother. Marya Maximoff, Wanda’s aunt, suffered massive burns in a fire that separated her from Wanda and Pietro; she has dark hair, unlike Wanda. Considering the leak shows facial scarring, the character in this photo may not even be Wanda, but the resurrected image of her mother.

No matter who this character is — be it Wanda, a Wanda variant, or Marya Maximoff — this leak could signify a seismic shift in the MCU as we know it. This new Scarlet Witch is coming to the MCU with no holds barred; not even Charles Xavier may be enough to fight her off.