Disney+’s rumored Daredevil reboot is more important than you think

Spider-Man: No Way Home had no shortage of shock appearances. Not only did we get multiple villains from other parts of the multiverse, but we saw the long-anticipated team-up between Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire’s respective Spider-Men.

But the first shock appearance in No Way Home came when Peter went looking for legal advice and found Hell’s Kitchen’s premiere lawyer, Matt Murdock. Now it looks like the secret vigilante will be getting another story of his own, and this time it will be canonical.

According to Production Weekly, an entertainment industry site that provides breakdowns of movies and TV shows currently being made, there’s an ongoing project with the working title of Daredevil Reboot. Considering Murdock’s appearance in No Way Home, it’s clear this isn’t just a continuation of the Netflix Daredevil series that now lives on Disney+, but a reboot that will sit alongside previous Marvel Cinematic Universe series like WandaVision, Loki, and Hawkeye.

This isn’t a huge surprise, as the canonical status of the Netflix Marvel series has always been up for debate. But with No Way Home’s blurring of the multiverse lines, there’s now room for a Charlie Cox Daredevil in the MCU.

Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel Studios

However, there are a number of elements to consider here. First, there’s no word from Marvel on whether a Daredevil project is officially happening. And even if it is, don’t expect it to necessarily be the gritty superhero show you streamed on Netflix years ago. Despite its family-friendly branding, Disney+ is now hosting the Netflix series. They’re rated TV-MA, and parental controls are enabled, but these shows could be the exception, not the rule.

The Netflix Marvel stories are now available to stream on Disney+. Marvel Studios

An MCU Daredevil series could be the canary in the coal mine for Marvel. Either they make it suitably tame for Disney+ and see if fans accept the sanitized version, or they test out Disney+ original content that’s definitely not family friendly to determine if it alienates too many of their younger fans.

No matter which way this show goes, it could tell fans how the MCU will compromise going forward. Will we eventually have Deadpool in an R-rated MCU movie, or will we see his antics reduced to PG-13 standards? The answer could lie in the capable hands of Daredevil. Hopefully we’ll find out soon.