Daredevil rumor reveals Marvel’s most exciting Phase 4 project

Spider-Man: No Way Home gave Marvel fans things they’d been asking to see for years, including a return appearance from Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil. His cameo in the Sony crossover film marked Cox’s first Marvel appearance since Netflix’s Daredevil was canceled in 2018, and to say that fans were excited by his return would be an understatement.

Ever since No Way Home was released, fans have been anxious to find out when they’ll get to see Charlie Cox show up in the MCU again. While speculation continues to swirl about Cox’s possible roles in Echo and She-Hulk, one new rumor claims that Marvel’s plans for Matt Murdock may involve a lot more than just a handful of supporting appearances.

The Rumor — Murphy’s Multiverse reports that Marvel Studios formed a new production company a few weeks ago named “Blind Faith Productions LLC.” As the outlet notes, the name references two of Matt Murdock’s defining characteristics (his blindness and his Catholic faith), which means its creation could be a sign that Marvel is starting development on a new Daredevil project.

Following the report from Murphy’s Multiverse, MCU insider KC Walsh tweeted that they’ve also heard Marvel is planning on shooting a new Daredevil project — likely a series — near the end of this year. In case that wasn’t enough, another MCU insider known as MyTimeToShineHello backed up Walsh’s tweet, adding that they’ve heard the new project will shoot either at the “end of this year or early next year.” In addition to Cox, the project will apparently also star other actors from Netflix’s Daredevil.

While all of these claims come from Marvel leakers with pretty good track records, you should still take them with a grain of salt for now.

Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Henson in Marvel’s Daredevil. Netflix

The Return of Daredevil — For the past few months, the leading consensus amongst Marvel fans and insiders has been that Charlie Cox will almost certainly reprise his role as Matt Murdock in both Echo and She-Hulk. However, it’s been unclear what his future in the MCU might look like after the release of those two Disney+ originals.

If this rumor is to be believed, Marvel is apparently planning on letting Cox lead his own Daredevil project again sometime in the near future. That’s not necessarily surprising, coming off of Cox’s cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Vincent D’Onofrio’s small role as Kingpin in Hawkeye. Nonetheless, rumors of Marvel Studios developing a new, MCU-set Daredevil show or movie should still be welcomed by comic book readers everywhere.

Whether the project ends up being a new Disney+ branded Daredevil show, a fourth season of the Netflix series, or something else entirely, is unclear. However, Marvel has made it clear that it’s interested in making Cox’s Matt Murdock a figure in the MCU again. If the studio chooses to do that by giving Cox his own standalone series or movie, it may also be open to giving characters like Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher their own solo projects as well.

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Marvel’s Daredevil. Netflix

The Inverse Analysis — Daredevil fans have been asking for Marvel to bring the series and its cast members back ever since it was canceled in 2018, and the studio’s reintroduction of Cox’s Matt Murdock and D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk last year gave fans a lot of hope for the future of Daredevil’s characters in the MCU.

While this rumor is undeniably exciting, Marvel fans should hold off on celebrating until the day comes when the studio actually announces its plans for a new Daredevil TV show or movie.