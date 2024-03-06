Phase 5 of the MCU is in major disarray. We’ve seen villains be abandoned because of real-life legal developments, movies change their name and focus, and projects be delayed indefinitely. Disappointing performances by some movies and TV shows have also forced plans to change, as Marvel tries to figure out how to keep attracting audiences supposedly suffering from “superhero fatigue.”

Now, a concerning new comment from Disney CEO Bob Iger suggests more Marvel projects might be in jeopardy, and it’s possible some highly-anticipated projects might not make it to our screens at all.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Iger used a Morgan Stanley-hosted conference to reveal a new strategy prioritizing quality over quantity. “You have to kill things you no longer believe in,” he said. “It’s not an easy thing, but you got to make those tough calls. We’ve actually made those tough calls. We’ve not been that public about it, but we’ve killed a few projects already that we just didn’t feel were strong enough.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger claims Disney has already canceled projects. Michael Buckner/Penske Media/Getty Images

Iger is still optimistic about the MCU’s future. “We reduced the output of Marvel, both the number of films they make and the number of TV shows, and that really becomes critical, but I feel good about the team,” he said. “I feel good about the IP we’re making.”

While there’s still no word as to which projects have been quietly smothered, there have been some signs of unrest in the MCU’s TV slate. For example, Riri Williams’ solo spinoff series, Ironheart, has reportedly finished principal photography but was quietly removed from Disney’s release schedule in September 2023. Has it just been delayed, or is it gone for good? Warner Bros. has set a nasty precedent for canceling projects well into production, and while Disney may not want to throw bad money after good, this would still be a loss for those who loved Riri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

We can only guess what other projects are in danger, but the Rhodey-focused spinoff Armor Wars and the WandaVision sequel Vision Quest seem like candidates for the chopping block. Both have been in development for years, and neither seems essential to a streamlined and re-focused MCU.

While this new approach would mean the future of the MCU could be less hit-or-miss, it also means the franchise might become scared of the creative risks that made it a pop culture powerhouse in the first place. Let’s just hope that Marvel’s efforts to fight superhero fatigue still produces movies that are worth showing up for.