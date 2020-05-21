Deadpool fans think Bob Iger is teasing some major Deadpool 3 news

It's been a rough month for Wade Wilson fans eagerly awaiting Deadpool 3. Despite claims from Disney that a new movie with Ryan Reynolds is in development, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld recently told Inverse that studio has "zero" plans for a Deadpool 3 release date. However, a subtle new clue from Disney's executive chairman Bob Iger could reveal that the franchise isn't as canceled as we thought.

In early May episode of Inverse Happy Hour, Liefeld expressed his disappointment with the way Marvel Studios has handled Deadpool since Disney acquired the rights to the character after purchasing 20th Century Fox.

"Look, if they started making Deadpool today, it would come out in four years," he said. "I can't get excited about that. I think that that's the answer... Know what their plan for Deadpool is right now? Goose egg. Zero. Zero!"

He continued:

"I don't know. Here's what people don't want to hear, but thank God I'm a realist. I feel like Deadpool, the movies, they've set sail. We got two brilliant movies, and we live in a culture that always looks forward because all they're ever selling us is 'next, next, next.' It's the fever."

In a subsequent interview with io9, Liefeld doubled down, stating that Deadpool isn't in Marvel's five-year plan. He later hinted on Instagram that Disney might be moving forward on Deadpool 3 without his input while pointing out why that would be a mistake (cough Wolverine Origins cough).

With all that in mind, it came as a surprise when Bob Iger updated his Twitter banner image with a collage of Disney-owned characters, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Mulan, Buzz Lightyear, Baby Yoda, Iron Man, and Deadpool. On Reddit, fans were quick to dissect the image for clues, while Rob Liefeld reposted it on Instagram with the caption, "Bob has a new header. I’m doing the Lord’s work here people. #neverstopneverstopping#deadpool#marvel#disney#robliefeld"

Of course, a single image on Twitter is as far from confirmation as you can get, but the timing here is tough to ignore. Iger seems to be subtly stating that Deadpool is still a part of Disney's cinematic plans, meaning Deadpool 3 could be in better shape than we thought. Liefeld's response also feels encouraging, suggesting his recent statements might have pushed Disney to change its plans or at least reaffirm its commitment to the character.

Deadpool 3 still doesn't have a release date, a title, or even confirmation that it exists, but, for now, Bob Iger's Twitter update is the best news Deadpool fans have gotten all month.