Dave Season 2 release date, trailer, and plot for Lil Dick's Hulu/FX comedy

"What's your name?" The question lingers as the Season 1 finale of Dave on FX comes to an end, but the semi-autobiographical comedy about rapper Lil Dicky and his unlikely rise to fame in the hip hop world won't return for Dave Season 2 until 2021.

Here's everything we know so far about Dave Season 2, from release date and cast to where the plot is headed next and when the first trailer will drop.

Wait, what is Dave?

Dave is a half-hour comedy on FX and streaming on Hulu. It is produced by and stars Jewish-American rapper Lil Dicky, real name David Burd, and tells a fictionalized version of Lil Dicky's real-life rise to prominence as a rapper in Los Angeles.

Characterized by Lil Dicky's racy, self-deprecating humor (just look at his stage name) and the opportunities — and hardships — brought forth by viral internet fame, Dave is a hero's journey unlike any other as the aspiring rapper overcomes critics, hostile naysayers, and even himself.

In 2017, Lil Dicky mentioned he dreamed of having his own TV show in an interview with Inverse. "More than anything, I’d like to be a Larry David, have my own TV show and be in movies," Lil Dicky said.

What happened at the end of Dave Season 1?

Warning: Minor spoilers for Dave Season 1 ahead.

Dave Season 1 ends at a pivotal moment for its protagonist and mirrors a real-life event that happened in 2015.

On November 2, 2015, several months after the July 2015 release of his debut album Professional Rapper and several popular music videos including the eight-minute "$ave Dat Money," Lil Dicky appeared on The Breakfast Club hosted by DJ Envy, Angela Yee, and Charlamagne tha God.

Aside from his freestyle rap, the interview is remembered for Charlamagne acting hostile towards Lil Dicky, only for Dicky to weaponize a sense of humor to relax the mood of the room. The appearance further catapulted Lil Dicky into stardom and solidified his status as a legitimate rapper. (Though Charlamagne was further suspicious of Lil Dicky for "Freaky Friday" in 2018, Charlamagne expressed his enthusiasm for Dave on his Instagram, calling it "the smartest, funniest new show.")

The season finale mimics the real-life interview to a degree, including Charlamagne tha God and Angela Yee playing themselves. The episode ends with Lil Dicky/Dave pretty much crushing it (with Charlamagne's approval) before leaving viewers wanting more.

Is Dave Season 2 confirmed?

Yes! For the spring 2020 season, Dave has been a breakout hit for FXX. Because of the series' high digital viewership, FX renewed Dave for a new season that will air in 2021.

“Co-Creators Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer, along with their entire creative team have delivered one of television’s best comedies series while becoming FX’s most-watched comedy ever,” said FX's Nick Grad, President of Original Programming in a statement. “That is an extraordinary achievement for Dave, the cast and crew as they teamed to make a memorable and brilliant season of television.”

When is the Dave Season 2 release date?

There is currently no definitive release date for Dave Season 2, but FX confirmed that it will air in 2021.

Where can I watch the trailer for Dave Season 2?

There is currently no trailer for Dave Season 2. Given that the renewal was announced just earlier this week as of this writing, nothing for Season 2 has yet been filmed. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic further complicates possible timetables for when fans can get their first look at the second season.

Lil Dicky and GaTa, in 'Dave.' FX

What will the plot of Dave Season 2 involve?

While Dave is a semi-autobiographical series, it does deviate from real life in several ways. Still, tracing the trajectory of Lil Dicky's life and career provides insight into how and where Season 2 may go.

Namely, the music video "$ave Dat Money" was a big deal for Lil Dicky/Dave and, in real life, happened before the Breakfast Club interview. But the TV show has yet to introduce anything resembling "$ave Dat Money" taking place, which means the making of that music video could serve as a plot point or an episode for Season 2.

The production of "$ave Dat Money," released in summer 2015, famously had Lil Dicky rap in lavish mansions, VIP clubs, luxury yachts, and in front of major crowds but maintained a next-to-nothing budget because Lil Dicky asked politely to shoot in strangers' mansions and boats. That some parties agreed subtly exposed the white privilege afforded to Lil Dicky that other rappers of color may not.

In Lil Dicky's first album Professional Rapper, the 20-track album featured collaborations with mainstream artists like Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, Fetty Wap, and Brandon Urie of Panic! at the Disco. Should Season 2 explore the making of his first album, the season will have to have someone like Snoop Dogg and T-Pain playing some kind of role.

The recording of the song "Molly" might also be a big deal in Season 2. In Season 1, Lil Dicky breaks up with his girlfriend, school teacher Ally (Taylor Misiak). But before that, the two recorded preliminary autotune track. In real life, Lil Dicky wrote "Molly" to express his heartbreak from losing his ex-girlfriend. Because of the IRL story of "Molly," their recording in Dave foreshadowed their split in the penultimate episode. Laying down the final version of the song may also be an important scene in Dave Season 2.