Everything we know about Daredevil and the Defenders’ big move to Disney+

Ever since Marvel began releasing new original series on Disney+, fans have been asking questions about the studio’s previous TV titles. While some of those questions were answered when Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin were brought back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s still unclear whether the studio considers shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Jessica Jones canon.

That technicality aside, Marvel is finally on the verge of bringing all its live-action TV shows to the same platform. Here’s everything you need to know about the imminent arrival of multiple superhero TV shows on Disney+, including whether Disney plans on censoring or otherwise altering Marvel’s Netflix shows.

What Marvel shows are coming to Disney+?

Mike Colter, Krysten Ritter, and Charlie Cox in The Defenders. Marvel/Netflix

This month, Marvel is bringing seven of its legacy TV titles to Disney+: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, The Defenders, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

That means Marvel is not only bringing the entirety of its former Netflix lineup to Disney+, but also adding the last of its ABC TV shows to the platform, as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D will finally join both Inhumans and Agent Carter on the Mouse House’s primary streaming service.

When will they be available on Disney+?

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, The Defenders, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will all become available to stream on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 16.

What time will these Marvel shows premiere on Disney+?

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will, finally, be available to stream on Disney+ this month. ABC

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Marvel’s former Netflix shows will debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 16 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific, or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

How can you stream these returning Marvel TV shows?

As of March 16, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, The Defenders, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will all be available to stream exclusively on Disney+. You’ll need to be a paid Disney+ subscriber in order to watch (or rewatch) these shows.

Will Marvel’s Netflix shows be censored?

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Marvel’s Daredevil. Marvel/Netflix

Marvel’s Netflix series were notably more mature, graphic, and violent than any of the shows the studio is now producing for Disney+, a platform with a content library comprised mostly of family-friendly titles. When this transition was announced, most fans of Netflix’s Defenders shows were worried that they’d be censored to fit in better on Disney+.

Fortunately, that won’t be the case. Instead, Disney+ is bringing new forms of parental controls to the service alongside the debut of the Netflix shows. This will apparently include childproofing settings, and the ability to add a PIN that bars certain profiles from viewing mature content. These settings will be added to Disney+ on March 16.

So there’s no reason to believe that shows like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage have been altered in any way for their upcoming Disney+ debuts.

Does this mean Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and The Punisher are canon?

We don’t know. By moving to Disney+, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Marvel’s Netflix shows are going to be available on the same platform as every other live-action MCU movie and TV show. But whether that’s because the shows themselves actually exist in MCU canon remains unclear right now.