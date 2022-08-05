Daredevil: Born Again leak throws the release date into question

Marvel made several major announcements at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, but one of the most exciting was the confirmation that the studio is bringing Daredevil back. In case that wasn’t enough, Marvel also revealed that the new season will be a whopping 18 episodes, and that it’s named after one of the Man Without Fear’s biggest comic book storylines, Daredevil: Born Again.

Now, several weeks after Marvel announced Daredevil: Born Again, a report has begun circulating that offers some insight into the series’ production schedule, and suggests that the 2024 Disney+ series may premiere slightly later than expected.

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk in Marvel’s Daredevil. Marvel Studios/Netflix

The Leak — According to a recent listing from Production Weekly, Marvel intends to begin shooting Daredevil: Born Again sometime in May 2023. That means the series will begin filming a little less than a year before it’s expected to make its spring 2024 premiere.

Marvel hasn’t formally announced Daredevil: Born Again’s production schedule, which means the series’ first day of filming could actually end up being sooner than this listing suggests. However, if this report proves accurate, it comes as a genuine surprise that Daredevil: Born Again won’t start filming until May, especially since it’s going to run three times as long as most of Marvel’s other Disney+ shows.

Charlie Cox will return as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again. Marvel Studios/Netflix

Daredevil ’s Second Chance — Marvel is no stranger to fast-tracking projects and streamlining its production schedules. But, given how long it generally takes Marvel to complete six-episode television seasons, it’s hard to believe that less than a year will be enough time for the studio to film and complete an 18-episode series.

If Born Again ends up being aesthetically similar to the first three seasons of Daredevil, it’ll likely require less VFX work than most of Marvel’s previous Disney+ shows. That would also mean Born Again wouldn’t require as long of a post-production phase as, say, Ms. Marvel or She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. That could explain why the gap between Daredevil: Born Again’s production start date and 2024 Disney+ premiere is so small.

However, the show’s large episode count still suggests that its creative team will need at least one full year to film the series and complete post-production work. This update raises the possibility that Daredevil: Born Again may ultimately premiere sometime after the spring of 2024.

Born Again, but when? Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — Very little is known about Daredevil: Born Again, which means the show’s production schedule is still up in the air. It’s impossible to know just how accurate this alleged start date is, let alone whether Marvel is already planning on moving back Daredevil: Born Again’s release date.

But regardless of the premiere date, this update suggests that Marvel fans may have to wait until May 2023 to learn more about Daredevil: Born Again.