The Mandalorian Season 1 is over and Kenobi won't arrive for a good, long while. So what's a Star Wars fan to do with their Disney+ subscription. If you've been paying attention, the answer is obvious: The Clone Wars Season 7 premieres in February on the streaming service, and it could be the most exciting installment of the animated series so far.

The first trailer for Clone Wars Season 7 revealed the show will overlap with Revenge of the Sith, even showing one pivotal scene from a new perspective. However, it's the official poster for the Star Wars series that could reveal how the long-running CGI adventure will end.

Warning! Possible spoilers ahead for The Clone Wars Season 7.

First, take a look at the full poster, which showcases Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka Tano, Darth Maul, and a bunch of other interesting characters. Noting anything?

Lucasfilm

No? Look closer, on the left, right above Anakin's knee...

A pair of suns could mean a lot of things in a galaxy as vast as Star Wars, but it instantly brings to mind one pivotal planet: Tatooine, the original home of Anakin, Luke, and the wretched hive of scum and villainy called Mos Eisley. For anyone keeping score at home, we also briefly visited Tatooine in an Easter egg-packed episode of The Mandalorian that ended on a still-unresolved cliffhanger.

So the fact that The Clone Wars Season 7 will return to Tatooine is big news. It could mean a lot of things, but most likely, it suggests that the series will end in parallel with Revenge of the Sith. We could see baby Luke Skywalker delivered to his aunt and uncle from a fresh perspective. Heck, the shock could even go beyond where the movie left off, offering a bit more information on what Obi-Wan got up to after dropping off Luke and wandering into the desert under those twin suns.

Either way, it's exciting to see all the ways Clone Wars Season 7 will connect to the previous Star Wars movies and shows. We'd be remiss if we didn't point out the Mandalorians posing in that poster; animated shows like this one and Rebels have already delved into the complex culture and politics of the planet Mandalore and its people, but after the popularity of The Mandalorian, you can probably expect this new Clone Wars season to go even deeper.

One character notably absent from the poster is Yoda. Could The Clone Wars be hiding something? Will the animated series finally reveal the origins of Baby Yoda ahead of Mandalorian Season 2. Probably not, but at the moment, anything seems possible.