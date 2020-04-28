Disney+ has a big May planned for Star Wars fans. Aside from the Star Wars Day streaming release of both The Mandalorian making-of documentary and The Rise of Skywalker, the animated spinoff series Star Wars: The Clone Wars is coming to an end on May 8.

In anticipation of all this new Star Wars goodness (and some other additions), Disney+ released a teaser including a second-long clip of Ahsoka Tano in the Clone Wars Season 7 finale that has fans speculating wildly.

The tweet only includes about 10 seconds of Clone Wars finale content, but it's enough to extrapolate what may happen to Ahsoka. Reddit user Cevan noticed one short shot thirteen seconds in of Ahsoka defending herself from blue blaster bolts. That means fans will see Ahsoka in the midst of the most anticipated moment of Season 7: Order 66.

Confused? Let's dive into some Star Wars lore.

Disney+/Lucasfilm via Twitter

It's difficult to parse the fast-paced shot, but Ahsoka is definitely defending herself from blue blaster fire. Blaster colors vary, but blue distinctly means clone trooper fire. Clone troopers have long fought aside Ahsoka, so the only explanation for this shot would be the massive turncoat movement that was Order 66.

What's still unclear is which clone trooper is firing at her, though it can be assumed it's not Captain Rex. In a previous Clone Wars episode, Rex encountered a trooper with a faulty inhibitor chip who went rogue. In Star Wars: Rebels, Rex reveals he removed his own inhibitor chip after this event. So we know when Palps triggers Order 66 it won't affect Rex, allowing him to help Ahsoka survive the galaxy-wide massacre.

Rex in 'Star Wars: Rebels' Lucasfilm

This makes Order 66 doubly devastating. Watching Ahsoka fight against the soldiers who stood by her side would be sad, but watching Rex realize his brothers in arms are turning against those they were created to protect will be heartbreaking. At least we know both Rex and Ahsoka go on to appear in Rebels to help build the Resistance.

Theories have been swirling about what Order 66 would look like in The Clone Wars, and it seems like it will mostly be Ahsoka-focused, although these scant seconds aren't much to go by. Many are theorizing the Clone Wars finale will show deaths that weren't shown in Revenge of the Sith, but seeing as how The Clone Wars has been so focused on the stories of Ahsoka and Rex, the scope might be narrowed to just them.

Regardless of how much viewers get to see, Order 66 is the moment The Clone Wars' final season is building towards, and it's sure to be a can't-miss episode.