The Mandalorian Season 2 won't arrive until October, but Disney has a special treat for all the impatient Star Wars fans out there. On April 15, Lucasfilm announced an eight-part documentary series all about The Mandalorian, and it's coming to Disney+ in May.

There's a lot we already know about the series, officially titled Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, but even more that we don't. So here's a quick roundup of our best answers to all your questions, from release date and schedule to when the trailer might drop and what this means for Mandalorian Season 2.

What's the release date for the Mandalorian documentary?

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian premieres on Monday, May 4 on Disney+. (For the uninitiated, May 4 is "Star Wars Day" because "May the Fourth" sounds like "May the Force... be with you.")

Based on previous streaming releases on the platform, we expect to see the show released at roughly 3 a.m. Eastern time.

Is there a trailer for the Mandalorian documentary?

No. At least, not yet. Disney didn't reveal a trailer or even any images for the new series upon announcement. It's possible we could get a trailer between now and the release, but considering that it's a documentary we might not. Definitely don't expect weekly trailers for each new episode.

How many episodes are in the Mandalorian documentary? What's the release schedule?

There are eight episodes in total. After the May 4 premiere, Disney says new episodes will air weekly each Friday on Disney+.

What else do we know about the Mandalorian documentary?

A lot, actually. According to a Disney press release, each episode will focus on a "different facet" of The Mandalorian and include interviews, unseen footage, and "roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau."

"Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1,” Favreau said in a statement. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

The list of topics that will be covered includes:

The filmmaking process

The legacy of George Lucas’ Star Wars

How the cast brought the characters to life

The series’ groundbreaking technology

The artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences

The iconic score

Connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy.

Will the Mandalorian documentary reveal anything about Season 2?

Probably not, but it's possible! With unseen footage and lots of interviews, something could slip out. Don't expect to see Rosario Dawson in full Ahsoka Tano makeup onset, but maybe we'll learn a bit more about Baby Yoda or the Mandalorian religion.